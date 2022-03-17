Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Potential New Owners Aethel Partners to Keep Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea if Bid is Successful

Chelsea bidders Aethel Partners are set to back Thomas Tuchel and keep him at the Club if they are successful in taking over from Roman Abramovich.

The London investment firm, founded by Ricardo Santos Silva in 2014, have reportedly submitted a £2 billion bid already.

This comes ahead of a Friday March 18th deadline set by Raine Group for bids to come in.

imago1010479562h

According to the company's website, Aethel Partners is a global private equity, alternative asset management and financial services firm.

Aethel Partners would put forward £50 million immediately to ease the financial strain on the Club and offer backing to Thomas Tuchel.

They would also look to redevelop Stamford Bridge, something that Raine Group were looking for the new owners to do.

And now, they have released a statement backing current Chelsea boss Tuchel.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A source, speaking to Sun Sport, said: “Keeping Thomas at the club is hugely important and is top of the agenda.”

This will be shared by the Chelsea fans, who will want whoever the new owners are to keep the German at the Club.

imago1010479811h

The Blues boss has previously stated that he would like to remain in charge under new owners.

"I said many times I love working in Premier League," said Tuchel on his future.

"I love to be in England and feel the tradition and love for sports in general and football in particular. It's an amazing place to be. Chelsea, for me, is a perfect fit. I love to be here. I love everything about the club. Hopefully it continues.

"There is not an uncertainty, but isn’t it always as a football manager? I am used and trained to live with it. Of course, different levels and this is quite a level I have to be honest. I am positive, I hope things will end well.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010482573h (1)
News

Saudi Media Group Have 'No Direct Links to Saudi Government' Following Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms17 minutes ago
imago0152699627h
News

Chelsea Bidders Warned By Raine Group That First Bid Could Be Last Due to Desire for Quick Sale

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1010479508h
News

At Least One Bidder Matched Roman Abramovich's £3BN Valuation of Chelsea Ahead of March 18 Deadline

By Nick Emms52 minutes ago
imago1010479509h
News

Up to 12 Chelsea Bids 'Yet to Be Public' Ahead of March 18 Deadline

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010505986h
News

Revealed: Saudi Media Group Plan to Replace Chelsea Shirt Sponsor Three With Middle East Option

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010658194h
News

'Deserved This Victory' - Marcos Alonso Happy With Chelsea's Champions League Knockout Stage Performance Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010488523h
News

'Bus Trip to Middlesbrough Scare Us?' - Antonio Rudiger Jokes About Trip for FA Cup Quarter-Final Tie

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010494145h
News

Saul Niguez Tests Positive for Covid-19 Following Chelsea Absence vs LOSC Lille

By Nick Emms2 hours ago