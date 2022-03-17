Potential New Owners Aethel Partners to Keep Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea if Bid is Successful

Chelsea bidders Aethel Partners are set to back Thomas Tuchel and keep him at the Club if they are successful in taking over from Roman Abramovich.

The London investment firm, founded by Ricardo Santos Silva in 2014, have reportedly submitted a £2 billion bid already.

This comes ahead of a Friday March 18th deadline set by Raine Group for bids to come in.

According to the company's website, Aethel Partners is a global private equity, alternative asset management and financial services firm.

Aethel Partners would put forward £50 million immediately to ease the financial strain on the Club and offer backing to Thomas Tuchel.

They would also look to redevelop Stamford Bridge, something that Raine Group were looking for the new owners to do.

And now, they have released a statement backing current Chelsea boss Tuchel.

A source, speaking to Sun Sport, said: “Keeping Thomas at the club is hugely important and is top of the agenda.”

This will be shared by the Chelsea fans, who will want whoever the new owners are to keep the German at the Club.

The Blues boss has previously stated that he would like to remain in charge under new owners.

"I said many times I love working in Premier League," said Tuchel on his future.

"I love to be in England and feel the tradition and love for sports in general and football in particular. It's an amazing place to be. Chelsea, for me, is a perfect fit. I love to be here. I love everything about the club. Hopefully it continues.

"There is not an uncertainty, but isn’t it always as a football manager? I am used and trained to live with it. Of course, different levels and this is quite a level I have to be honest. I am positive, I hope things will end well.”

