Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa in the Premier League: N’Golo Kante and Willian to come back into the side

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard needs to end Chelsea’s losing streak of two on Wednesday against Aston Villa in the Premier League, and that starts with making changes to his starting eleven.

It’s been a disappointing week or so for the Blues, having lost twice in the Premier League [Manchester City (a) and West Ham (h)].

It has seen their lead in fourth decrease from 12 points to six points as Jose Mourinho’s start at Spurs has seen them climb into fifth, and he admitted he wants to keep the pressure on before the two sides meet in December.

But Chelsea will be looking to kickstart their festive period with a win against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

----------

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Arrizabalaga; James, Tomori, Zouma, Emerson; Kovacic, Kante, Willian; Pulisic, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

----------

Frank Lampard needs to make changes, and bring back in N’Golo Kante and Willian to the Chelsea side. The pair were dropped in the 2-0 defeat to West Ham, but the pair should be reinstated back into the starting eleven. Jorginho hasn’t been at his best in recent games, so a rest could be what is needed for the Italian, with crucial games against Lille, Tottenham and Arsenal coming up later this month.

With Christian Pulisic and Willian performing well this season, and against a side where Chelsea should dominate the ball, they’ll be looking to constantly attack the lines. This could see Willian drop into the number 10 role, which would allow Callum Hudson-Odoi to come back into the starting eleven against Villa, with Pulisic on the opposite flank.

A huge bonus will be having Tammy Abraham back, if he is able to recover from his hip injury in time. Olivier Giroud was frustrating on his rare start for the Blues against West Ham, whilst Michy Batshuayi has also proved that Tammy Abraham is Chelsea’s man to lead the line under Frank Lampard.

----------

Follow live coverage of Chelsea versus Aston Villa here on SI.com.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Chris Kavanagh will take charge of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer ban: Frank Lampard offers update on CAS appeal

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard has given an update on when Chelsea are expecting to hear back from the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] over their appeal against their transfer embargo.

Frank Lampard reveals why Marcos Alonso has been left out of Chelsea squad

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard admits he needs the whole squad at the club this season for their 2019/20 campaign, despite the absence of full-back Marcos Alonso this term.

Chelsea injury news: Tammy Abraham injury update ahead of Aston Villa

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed he will make a late call on whether Tammy Abraham will feature for the Blues against Aston Villa.

Chelsea receive double boost ahead of Premier League clash against Aston Villa

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard has received a boost ahead of Chelsea’s encounter with Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Preview: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea will be looking to end their run of two straight defeats in the Premier League as they host Aston Villa on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea draw Nottingham Forest in FA Cup third round

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea have been handed a home tie in the third round of the FA Cup after they were drawn with Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Jeremie Boga refuses to rule out Chelsea return after having 'no regrets' departing Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono
0

Jeremie Boga left Chelsea in the summer of 2018 to head to Italy to the Serie A but reveals he has no regrets over departing Stamford Bridge.

FA Cup third round draw: details of time and Chelsea's ball number

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea will find out their fate in the FA Cup with the third round draw set to take place on Monday.

Chelsea injury news: Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham 'hopeful' of being fit for Aston Villa clash

Matt Debono
1 0

Tammy Abraham has provided an injury update on his hip injury as the forward looks to make a return to the Chelsea side.