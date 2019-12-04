Predicted Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa in the Premier League: N’Golo Kante and Willian to come back into the side

Frank Lampard needs to end Chelsea’s losing streak of two on Wednesday against Aston Villa in the Premier League, and that starts with making changes to his starting eleven.

It’s been a disappointing week or so for the Blues, having lost twice in the Premier League [Manchester City (a) and West Ham (h)].

It has seen their lead in fourth decrease from 12 points to six points as Jose Mourinho’s start at Spurs has seen them climb into fifth, and he admitted he wants to keep the pressure on before the two sides meet in December.

But Chelsea will be looking to kickstart their festive period with a win against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Arrizabalaga; James, Tomori, Zouma, Emerson; Kovacic, Kante, Willian; Pulisic, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Frank Lampard needs to make changes, and bring back in N’Golo Kante and Willian to the Chelsea side. The pair were dropped in the 2-0 defeat to West Ham, but the pair should be reinstated back into the starting eleven. Jorginho hasn’t been at his best in recent games, so a rest could be what is needed for the Italian, with crucial games against Lille, Tottenham and Arsenal coming up later this month.

With Christian Pulisic and Willian performing well this season, and against a side where Chelsea should dominate the ball, they’ll be looking to constantly attack the lines. This could see Willian drop into the number 10 role, which would allow Callum Hudson-Odoi to come back into the starting eleven against Villa, with Pulisic on the opposite flank.

A huge bonus will be having Tammy Abraham back, if he is able to recover from his hip injury in time. Olivier Giroud was frustrating on his rare start for the Blues against West Ham, whilst Michy Batshuayi has also proved that Tammy Abraham is Chelsea’s man to lead the line under Frank Lampard.

Follow live coverage of Chelsea versus Aston Villa here on SI.com.

