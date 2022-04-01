Skip to main content
Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Brentford: Reece James Returns as Hakim Ziyech Begins in Attack

Chelsea face Brentford on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

The match comes following the international break, with the Blues on a six-game winning streak prior.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell out of the match, whilst Chrisitan Pulisic will be assessed ahead of the clash, Thomas Tuchel faces a selection headache.

imago1010377824h (1)

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal after securing qualificaiton for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Senegal.

Cesar Azpilicueta is set to be named in the back three alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Spaniard has seen his deal renewed with Chelsea, Tuchel confirmed, whilst the head coach also declared Silva as fit to start.

imago1010677621h

Tuchel stated: “Thiago is a bit different to Christian, I have to say. Thiago did not play the third match with Brazil, came back one day earlier and had not the same jet lag than Christian. Thiago was here yesterday and trained today, feels very good so he is available tomorrow."

Reece James is also available, returning from injury, and is set to return at wing-back, with Marcos Alonso on the opposite side.

In midfield, N'Golo Kante could be preferred alongside Mateo Kovacic in the middle of the park, although Jorginho could be chosen after returning to Cobham early.

Further forward, Hakim Ziyech could be chosen to start alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount as Pulisic returned from international duty but remains jetlagged and could be rested.

imago1010494741h
