Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Juventus: Ben Chilwell Returns & Hakim Ziyech Starts

Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday.

The Blues have three points so far in the tournament and a victory over Juventus would see Thomas Tuchel's side go three points clear at the top of the group.

There are set to be some changes to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI following a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on the weekend.

SIPA USA

Mendy; Christensen; Silva; Rudiger; Azpilicuetea; Kovacic; Jorginho; Chilwell; Ziyech, Havertz, Lukaku

Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal, whilst Thiago Silva could come into the back-line following Reece James' injury on Saturday.

Silva replaced James and Cesar Azpilicueta shifted to right wing back as the Blues fell to defeat at the hands of Pep Guardiola's men.

N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the match, having tested positive for COVID-19 so Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are expected to form a partnership in midfield.

Tuchel is likely to revert to 3-4-3, after an experimental 3-5-2 proved unsuccessful at the weekend.

Ben Chilwell could replace Marcos Alonso on the left hand side as he returns to full fitness.

Hakim Ziyech is likely to start in behind Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz, who will be looking to provide the goals.

A win would see Tuchel's side move to top of Group H and be in with a fantastic chance of securing qualificaiton for the knockout stages.

More Chelsea Coverage:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube