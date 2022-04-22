Skip to main content

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face West Ham: Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek & Havertz Recalled as Blues Eye First Home Win in Four

Chelsea face West Ham on Sunday in Premier League action after three consecutive home losses at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues fell to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday, with Thomas Tuchel blasting Chelsea's individual mistakes in the loss.

Tuchel's men will be looking to bounce back with their fourth London derby in seven matches since returning from the international break, with the head coach set to make several changes.

Mendy; James, Silva, Chalobah; Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Edouard Mendy could keep his place in goal despite conceding 12 goals since returning from the international break with Chelsea.

There is likely to be a a shake-up in defence as Malang Sarr, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta were all at fault for goals against the Gunner in midweek, with Tuchel set to make a point.

Antonio Rudiger remains sidelined, handing an opportunity to Trevoh Chalobah on the left side of a back three.

Chelsea boss Tuchel confirmed that Chalobah is set to have an increased amout of game time in the coming weeks, and this could begin against David Moyes' side after missing out in midweek.

Mateo Kovacic also remains sidelined, meaning that Jorginho and N'Golo Kante could partner in midfield, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek returning to wing-back.

This would allow Reece James to play in the back three in order to match up against West Ham's pace and power in attack, giving Loftus-Cheek a hybrid role once more.

Kai Havertz was rested against Arsenal and is almost certain to come back in whilst Timo Werner and Mason Mount are also on fine form and will be looking to continue their impressive run as a three.

