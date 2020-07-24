The 2020/21 Premier League will start on September 12, with the final round of fixtures to be played on May 23, it has been confirmed.

Following the impact of the coronavirus which has seen the current 2019/20 season finish two months later than initially scheduled, the new season has been delayed by a month after being initially penned in to commence on August 8.

In a statement by the Premier League on Friday 24 July, it reads:

"Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September 2020.

"The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May 2021.

"The Premier League will continue to consult The FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions."

