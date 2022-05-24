Skip to main content

Premier League Approve Todd Boehly-Led Takeover of Chelsea

The Premier League have approved the Todd Boehly-led consortium's takeover of Chelsea.

The American-Swiss consortium are now set to be officially unveiled as the new owners of Chelsea before the May 31 deadline, when their specialGovernment licence expires.

This comes as the Premier League released a statement on Tuesday evening, confirming their takeover has now been approved after they formally passed the Owners' and Directors' Test.

The statement reads: "The Premier League Board has today (Tuesday) approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium.

"The purchase remains subject to the Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.

"The Board has applied the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test (OADT) to all prospective Directors, and undertaken the necessary due diligence.

"The members of the Consortium purchasing the club are affiliates of the Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss and Mark Walter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Chelsea FC will now work with the relevant Governments to secure the necessary licences to complete the takeover."

imago1011825846h

It remains to be seen as to when an official announcement will take place, with previous reports stating a midweek completion was hoped. Now all that is left to do is for the UK Government to issue the new licence to Chelsea to allow the £4.25 billion takeover to go through.

Dan Roan has reported that the takeover could be struck on Tuesday night, with final technical details being discussed.

Chelsea sources, per Ben Jacobs, believe there is 'no danger' of the sale not going through before May 31. 

The news will come as a much needed boost to Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, who will now look to plan for the future ahead of the summer transfer window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012226061h
Transfer News

Report: Pau Torres and Jose Gimenez Revealed as Potential Chelsea Transfer Targets

By Rob Calcutt1 minute ago
imago1010318007h
News

UK Government: Chelsea Sale Will 'Go Down to the Wire' Following Premier League Approval

By Nick Emms8 minutes ago
imago1012194444h
News

Chelsea ‘Optimistic’ of Striking Imminent Government Deal for Todd Boehly Takeover After Premier League Green Light

By Nick Emms21 minutes ago
imago1012109504h
Transfer News

Report: Marcos Alonso 'Much Closer' to Barcelona Transfer from Chelsea Than Captain Cesar Azpilicueta

By Rob Calcutt31 minutes ago
imago1008335634h
Transfer News

Chelsea-Linked Paul Mitchell: AS Monaco Will Accept 'Aggressive Offer' for Aurelien Tchouameni

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012188115h
News

Reece James Makes Chelsea Injury Promise Ahead of Todd Boehly Takeover

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012229033h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Eight-Man Shortlist of Defenders Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1012194444h
News

'He's Passionate About the Club' - Reece James Reveals Conversation With Todd Boehly

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago