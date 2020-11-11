Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner have all been included in the 'Premier League Best New Signing XI' following their summer transfers to Chelsea.

It has taken several weeks, as anticipated, for the Blues' new signings to fully integrate and gel with the rest of the squad, but it appears the cogs are now in fully working order as Frank Lampard's side set their sights on winning the Premier League.

Making seven signings this summer, Lampard's side showed their intent to bridge the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City domestically.

Silva was signed on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, while Chilwell arrived from Leicester City in a deal worth up to £50 million.

Werner signed from RB Leipzig for a reported £47.5 million and has been in fine form recently, netting four goals in his last four league appearances.

Edouard Mendy, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech who are at the club, with Malang Sarr the other signing out on loan with FC Porto, have also impressed since completing their moves to west London.

But it is Silva, Chilwell and Werner who have stood out according to statistical data from WhoScored who have named their 'Premier League Best New Signing XI'.

Chilwell leads the Chelsea trio with an average rating of 7.77, while Werner and Silva follow behind with 7.4 and 7.02 ratings, respectively.

Ross Barkley, who left Chelsea to join Aston Villa, has also made his way into the XI after he outstanding start to life on loan having scored two and assisted once, earning an average score of 7.62.

Chelsea spent in excess of £200 million this summer after Lampard was backed by owner Roman Abramovich, and it is starting to look to have paid off with them sitting in fifth place in the league.

