Premier League Block Former Chelsea Player Victor Moses From Burnley Transfer Due to 'Sporting Integrity'

Former Chelsea player Victor Moses has had a move to Burnley blocked by the Premier League, with 'sporting integrity' cited as the reason for the transfer not being allowed to happen.

This comes as FIFA and UEFA have given special dispensation to allow players in Russia and Ukrainian leagues to seek moves elsewhere outside of the transfer window.

As per Sky Sports News, the Premier League have blocked the possibility for Moses to leave Russia and join Burnley.

The Premier League have argued that the decision has been made to protect sporting integrity, perhaps believing that the transfer would be seen as unfair to Burnley's competitors at the bottom of the table.

Sky Sports state that Moses is isolated from family and friends as Burnley bid to 'rescue' him from 'Russia distress' during the war with Ukraine.

They have so far declined to comment on the situation but it is baffling as other top European Leagues such as La Liga and Ligue 1 have allowed transfers from Russia and Ukraine to occur.

Sheffield United have been the first side in England to swoop to sign a player from the Russian leagues, adding Filip Uremovic to their ranks as the Championship have allowed the transfer.

Moses will remain in Russia as things stand but the backlash could see the Premier League perform a U-turn and allow the former Blue to move back to England and join his family.

The winger joined Spartak Moscow from Chelsea at the beginning of the season after a successful loan spell last campaign.

One solution, which would seem practical, could be to not allow Burnley to register Moses until the end of the current campaign.

It is unclear as to whether Sean Dyche's side would be open to this but it could ensure that he returns to England during the circumstances and has a Club to play for next season.

