Premier League clubs can agree short-term contract extensions for players out of contract on June 30

Matt Debono

The Premier League have confirmed that clubs will be able to enter into discussions to extend the contracts of players who are out on contract this summer. 

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the season is yet to be completed and is expected to continue past June 30, which will see many players out of contract. 

However clubs will now be able to hold talks over short-term deals, and have until June 23 to agree any extensions, however they have to be mutually agreed. 

In a statement on Thursday by the Premier League, it reads: 

"At Monday's Shareholders' meeting, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to be allowed to enter into short-term contract extensions with players whose deals are due to expire on 30 June of this year.

"As the UK Government indicated on Monday its willingness for live sport to return behind closed doors from 1 June, the Premier League is exploring paths to resuming the 2019/20 season after this date.

"Clubs were concerned over expiring player contracts and registration issues posed by the potential of the 2019/20 season extending beyond 30 June.

"So, it was agreed by all Shareholders that clubs and players can mutually agree to extend their contracts beyond 30 June until the end of the season."

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters added that they want to ensure clubs can complete the campaign with the squad clubs have had at their disposal this season.

"What we decided today is to ensure as far as possible that clubs complete the season with the same squad they had available prior to the suspension of the campaign.

"Players can extend their contracts beyond 30 June until the end of the season, but it must be agreed by both parties."

----------

