Premier League clubs vote to extend summer transfer window

The Premier League has announced that the summer transfer window will revert to its old format following a vote by the 20 Premier League clubs.

A vote was taken ahead of the 2018-19 season to shorten the window, and to close the window before the season got underway.

But the experimenting is over - it has been confirmed that from this summer, the transfer window will be re-aligned again with the rest of the European leagues.

----------

STATEMENT

In a statement made by the Premier League, it reads:

"At a Shareholders’ Meeting today, Premier League clubs voted to adopt a change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date for season 2020/21.

"This will move the closing date back to the traditional point at the end of August/early September. The 2020 closing date will therefore be 17:00 BST on 1 September [31 August 2020 being a UK Bank Holiday].

"Clubs agreed after discussing the topic at length at previous Shareholders' Meetings."

----------

FRANK ASSESSMENT

Chelsea have got their wish after they had previously voted against the initial change to revert from the end of August deadline to before the start of the season.

Despite failing to complete any business in January, this will give Lampard extra time to assess his squad ahead of the new season, but in the early weeks of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

----------

----------

