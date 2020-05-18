Premier League clubs will return to training this week

All 20 Premier League clubs will return to training at their respective training grounds this week after a vote was passed by clubs to resume group training.

Clubs will move to 'Stage One' of the training protocol which will allow players to return to training to begin basic work.

This will allow players to train individually and in groups of no more than five players per pitch, with training times staggered.

They will only be allowed to train for a maximum of 75 minutes, and will have to submit temperature checks and fill in a health questionnaire as part of their return to basic training.

All training equipment including bibs, balls, cones, boots and gloves will all have to be disinfected before being used.

Players will only be able to return to training if they have tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday or Monday.

Those who test positive for the virus will have to self-isolate for seven days before they return.

Many players have made their thoughts clear, with Chelsea star Willian claiming that the majority of Premier League players are uncomfortable with the league returning.

"Honestly, from what I can see, a lot of players – the majority, I’d say – are uncomfortable with the idea of returning right now.

"We’re really keen to return, we really miss playing and doing what we love. But it needs to be safe for us to do so. That’s how we’re looking at it. Our health has to come first.

"So right now, players don’t feel comfortable with the idea of returning until it’s totally safe to do so."

----------

In a statement on Monday afternoon by the Premier League:

"Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small-group training from tomorrow afternoon, the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so.

"Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted.

"This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government.

"Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

"Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube