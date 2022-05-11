Skip to main content

Premier League Could 'Waive' Todd Boehly's Chelsea Takeover This Week

The Premier League could waive through Todd Boehly's takeover of Chelsea late this or early next week, it has been revealed.

The American-Swiss consortium are set to take over from Roman Abramovich before the end of the month after finalising a deal to buy Chelsea.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, a deal could be 'waived through' by the Premier League by the end of this week, or early next week.

imago1011837368h

Boehly was in attendance as Chelsea fell to a late draw against Wolves on the weekend ahead of his official announcement as owner once the Premier League and Government approve the deal.

This will come as a boost to Thomas Tuchel, who recently admitted that his side have become distracted in their matches with the takeover situation.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It has for sure. I think there’s no sense in hiding from the fact that it is a distraction," he said. "It is a matter of how much level we can reach up even if we are distracted or worried or disadvantaged by it. We did excellent until the international break, it had no effect in terms of results. It had almost the opposite effect. 

imago1011716887h

"We felt strong during the difficulties and the announcement, the sanctions in place. Maybe something also very human and normal took place, in the moment of two weeks off or one week off with the players not here, there were different influences to them and maybe more thoughts to the situation in general.

"The situation is now very, very long and the players also want to feel competitive and know what’s going on next season. A player, a guy like Toni decided to change the club. With everyday it gets a bit more difficult, not impossible. We are still looking to reach the level and be competitive, win games. It is no excuse but for sure is a reason.”

Chelsea will be hoping for the deal to conclude as soon as possible to allow as much time as possible for planning for the summer transfer window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011867837h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Blow as West Ham Offer Declan Rice Bumper Eight-Year Contract

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011395643h
News

Thomas Tuchel Expecting 'Big Fight' for Chelsea Against Leeds United in 'Do-Or-Die' Game

By Nick Emms54 minutes ago
imago1011629900h (1)
News

'Trust Your Instincts' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Romelu Lukaku After Chelsea Brace

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011716887h
News

Thomas Tuchel Convinced Chelsea's Departing Players Want to Finish Strong

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011826122h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Long-Term Planning at Chelsea is Hard as Blues Get Punished

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011705112h
News

Frank Lampard: Keeping Everton in Premier League is Bigger Than Chelsea Achievements

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011826104h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Players Took Responsibility After Wolves Draw

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011822506h
News

Todd Boehly Favourite to Replace Bruce Buck as Chelsea Chairman if He Departs After Transition Period

By Nick Emms3 hours ago