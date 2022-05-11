The Premier League could waive through Todd Boehly's takeover of Chelsea late this or early next week, it has been revealed.



The American-Swiss consortium are set to take over from Roman Abramovich before the end of the month after finalising a deal to buy Chelsea.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, a deal could be 'waived through' by the Premier League by the end of this week, or early next week.

Boehly was in attendance as Chelsea fell to a late draw against Wolves on the weekend ahead of his official announcement as owner once the Premier League and Government approve the deal.

This will come as a boost to Thomas Tuchel, who recently admitted that his side have become distracted in their matches with the takeover situation.

“It has for sure. I think there’s no sense in hiding from the fact that it is a distraction," he said. "It is a matter of how much level we can reach up even if we are distracted or worried or disadvantaged by it. We did excellent until the international break, it had no effect in terms of results. It had almost the opposite effect.

"We felt strong during the difficulties and the announcement, the sanctions in place. Maybe something also very human and normal took place, in the moment of two weeks off or one week off with the players not here, there were different influences to them and maybe more thoughts to the situation in general.

"The situation is now very, very long and the players also want to feel competitive and know what’s going on next season. A player, a guy like Toni decided to change the club. With everyday it gets a bit more difficult, not impossible. We are still looking to reach the level and be competitive, win games. It is no excuse but for sure is a reason.”

Chelsea will be hoping for the deal to conclude as soon as possible to allow as much time as possible for planning for the summer transfer window.

