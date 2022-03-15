Premier League Executives Think Debt-Free Sale of Chelsea Could Be Unfair as Houston Rockets Owner Shows Interest

Premier League executives believe that Chelsea's debt-free sale could be deemed as unfair, leaving the Blues with a competitive advantage as Tilman Fertitta is among the interested parties.

It was announced that Roman Abramovich was placed on the UK government's sanction list, barring the sale of the club as his assets have been frozen, with public criticism of the Russian in the media.

Despite this, the government have given the green light for the club sale to continue and this has sparked interest from several parties.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

One of these is NBA's Houston Rockets' owner Fertitta, who is among the parties hiven access to a data room by Raine Group.

Sky News state that it was unclear on Monday evening whether Mr Fertitta was likely to table an offer for Chelsea by the end of the week, or whether he was in talks about others regarding a joint bid as a spokesperson for Fertitta declined the opportunity to comment.

Furthermore, in a meeting with Bruce Buck, a Premier League executive referred to the prospect of a debt-free sale of Chelsea as leaving the Club with an unfair competitive advantage.

IMAGO / PA Images

This comes after Abramovich wrote off the £1.5 billion loan still owed to him by Chelsea, allowing a sale to go through with ease.

Talks remain ongoing over the sale of the Club. Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein's led consortium are showing strong interest, as are the Saudi Media Group. Other investors have also shown interest ahead of next week's deadline.

A sale is needed quickly to ease the financial burden on Chelsea, who are currently running under a special licence given to them by the UK Government but it remains to be seen as to when this will happen, with there appearing to be some opposition to a debt-free sale.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube