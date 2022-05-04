Premier League Ready to Sign Off Deal to Name Todd Boehly as Chelsea Owner in Matter of Days

The Premier League are ready to sign off on a deal to name Todd Boehly's consortium as the next owner of Chelsea after carrying out checks on the group.

The American-Swiss consortium have been named as the preferred bidders and entered exclusive talks with Chelsea on Friday.

As per the Telegraph, the Premier League would be able to sign off the deal in a matter of days when an agreement is reached between Chelsea and Boehly's consortium.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

During the exclusive talks, an agreement must be made and signed for the prospective buyers to take over before the Premier League must approve their ownership.

It was recently reported that the Premier League have already completed their Owners and Directors Test for Boehly ahead of the potential takeover.

This comes after Sir Jim Ratcliffe made his bid official, but Raine Group were reportedly unaware of the details of the British billionaire's offer as they sent Boehly's group into the next round, which included exclusive talks with the club and submitting their details for Premier League approval.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

However, despite the Premier League approval this both Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca's consortiums have been kept on standby and may be called upon if Boehly's group fails in their background checks.

It is now likely that two separate licences would ultimately be issued by the government.

The sale must be completed by May 31st, when the current licence expires, which allows Chelsea to operate under Roman Abramovich.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube