Premier League season set to return on June 17

The Premier League is set to return on Wednesday 17 June, three months after the league was brought to a halt following the coronavirus crisis.

As per The Telegraph, the first games to be played will be Aston Villa at home to Sheffield United and Manchester City versus Arsenal.

Those are the games which the above sides have in hand over the rest of the league, which will allow the league to recommence on the weekend of the 19th, 20th and 21st June at a level playing field, with all sides having played an equal amount of games - 29.

The structure to finish the season was brought to all 20 Premier League clubs at a meeting on Thursday, which is set to see the 19/20 season conclude by/on August 1.

Chelsea are set to play Aston Villa in their first game back when the season get underway.

Frank Lampard's side returned to training last week in small-groups as clubs prepare for the restart next month.

