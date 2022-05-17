Skip to main content

Premier League Set to Give 'Green Light' to Todd Boehly's Chelsea Takeover

The Premier League are set to give the 'green light' to Todd Boehly and his takeover of Chelsea Football Club, according to reports. 

Boehly has been leading the race to buy the Blues since he was named as the preferred bidder by Raine Group, the merchant bank overseeing the sale. 

A sale is set to be finalised within the coming weeks, with Roman Abramovich leaving after 19 years at the helm. 

imago1011916486h

As per The Telegraph, Boehly's takeover of the club is set to be given the go ahead by the Premier League this week.

The group will soon receive their confirmation that they have passed the owners' and director's test set by the league.

However they must now wait for approval from the UK Government in order for a sale to be completed.

Such news comes after a former chief executive of UNICEF told the Government that Abramovich will not benefit from the deal in anyway as a result of his sanctions.

imago1011812297h

Mike Penrose has been given the role of launching the £2.5 billion foundation that will be set up for Ukraine. 

The money from the sale of Chelsea will go to this foundation, with Penrose telling Telegraph Sport that he would not have got involved if the Blues' current owner was to have an input after the foundation's launch.

He has also told the Government about how the charity will work, and has promised that Abramovich and his associates will not benefit from the sale of the west London side.

