Leeds United Goalkeeper Illan Meslier Reveals Reason He Rejected Chelsea

The Leeds United shot stopper said no to the Blues.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has revealed that he rejected a chance to join Chelsea back in 2018.

The French player has impressed for Marcelo Bielsa's side since his arrival in England.

Speaking to the Athletic, Meslier discussed his reasons for rejecting Chelsea.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: “Chelsea agreed with Lorient and then asked me, ‘Are you ready?’ But it was 24 hours before the end of the window.

“I said, ‘No, it’s too late, man! If you’d come one or two weeks earlier then I might have said yes. I can’t sign for you so late’."

Chelsea went on to break the transfer record for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who ended up lifting the Europa League in his first season in English football.

Meslier continued to explain why rejecting the Blues was such a difficult decision, but one that he felt he had to make.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The goalkeeper continued: "It was a difficult decision. Chelsea are a big club. You would ask me, ‘Why not?’. But there are lots of keepers in Chelsea’s academy.

"It’s very hard to grow up there and sometimes you sign and you have to go on loan, things like that. It’s better, I think, to work in your club and then sign to be a No 1 at 24, 25."

Chelsea will be keeping an eye on Meslier, who has put in several good performances for Leeds United since signing for the Yorkshire club.

Could his future be in Blue for both national team and club?