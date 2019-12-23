Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Premier League release statement following alleged racism towards Antonio Rudiger and Son Heung-min

Matt Debono

The Premier League have issued a statement regarding the alleged racism which took place during the London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on Sunday. 

It was a fixture which was marred by off-the-field antics, as Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger were the victims of alleged racist abuse from supporters. 

Azpi
Cesar Azpilicueta reporting the complaint from Antonio Rudiger to referee Anthony Taylor at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Getty Images

Antonio Rudiger reported the claims to the referee, whilst a Chelsea supporter was ejected from the stadium and arrested for allegedly racially abusing Son Heung-min, after Blues supporters made the authorities aware. 

The Premier League have on Monday evening shown their support to both Tottenham abd Chelsea, and to the two players involved - Son Heung-min and Antonio Rudiger. 

----------

WATCH: Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard shows full support to defender Antonio Rudiger

----------

The statement reads:

"The Premier League and our clubs will not tolerate discrimination in any form. If people are found to have racially abused Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger or Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, they deserve to be punished. We will support Tottenham Hotspur FC and Chelsea FC in their pursuit of any perpetrators and call for appropriate action to be taken by the authorities and the clubs.

"We appreciate the millions of supporters who help create a positive Premier League matchday atmosphere and have made it clear that racist conduct or language is unacceptable.

"The Premier League uses a protocol specifically designed to support players, managers and match officials who believe they are being subjected to discriminatory abuse during a match. This protocol is intended to ensure that abuse is stopped and offenders dealt with efficiently by clubs and police."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea supporter arrested for allegedly racially abusing Spurs forward Son Heung-min

Matt Debono

A Chelsea supporter has been arrested for racially abusing Spurs forward Son Heung-min during the Blues' 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

N'Golo Kante: Mason Mount has the biggest potential at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has tipped teammate Mason Mount to be the player with the biggest potential at the club.

Lyon join Inter Milan in January race for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

Thomas.Overend

Lyon are set to join Inter Milan in the race to sign Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud in January.

Willian makes Premier League Team of the Week after brace for Chelsea against Tottenham

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Willian has been included in WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Week after his influence in the Blues' victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mason Mounts' father 'tells Jose Mourinho to zip it' following Chelsea's 2-0 win over Spurs

Matt Debono

Tony Mount, Mason Mount's father, took to social media to throw shade at former Chelsea, now Spurs boss Jose Mourinho after the Blues ran out victors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea injury news: Cesar Azpilicueta provides update on fitness ahead of Southampton

Matt Debono

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is hoping to be fit for the Blues' Premier League clash against relegation-threatened Southampton on Boxing Day.

Mateo Kovacic suspended for Chelsea's Boxing Day clash with Southampton

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss the Boxing Day clash with Southampton at Stamford Bridge through suspension.

Antonio Rudiger breaks silence following alleged racist abuse in Chelsea's win against Tottenham

Matt Debono

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has broken his silence following the alleged racist abuse which occurred in the Blues' victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

HIGHLIGHTS: Willian bags brace against Spurs as Chelsea cruise to victory in north London

Matt Debono

A brace from Willian ensured Chelsea took the bragging rights from Tottenham Hotspur after a comfortable win for the Blues in north London.

Chelsea victory marred by alleged racist abuse and object throwing from Spurs 'fans'

Matt Debono

Chelsea had their 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur tainted following incidents in the home stands on Sunday afternoon.