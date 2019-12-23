Premier League release statement following alleged racism towards Antonio Rudiger and Son Heung-min

The Premier League have issued a statement regarding the alleged racism which took place during the London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on Sunday.

It was a fixture which was marred by off-the-field antics, as Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger were the victims of alleged racist abuse from supporters.

Cesar Azpilicueta reporting the complaint from Antonio Rudiger to referee Anthony Taylor at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Getty Images

Antonio Rudiger reported the claims to the referee, whilst a Chelsea supporter was ejected from the stadium and arrested for allegedly racially abusing Son Heung-min, after Blues supporters made the authorities aware.

The Premier League have on Monday evening shown their support to both Tottenham abd Chelsea, and to the two players involved - Son Heung-min and Antonio Rudiger.

The statement reads:

"The Premier League and our clubs will not tolerate discrimination in any form. If people are found to have racially abused Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger or Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, they deserve to be punished. We will support Tottenham Hotspur FC and Chelsea FC in their pursuit of any perpetrators and call for appropriate action to be taken by the authorities and the clubs.

"We appreciate the millions of supporters who help create a positive Premier League matchday atmosphere and have made it clear that racist conduct or language is unacceptable.

"The Premier League uses a protocol specifically designed to support players, managers and match officials who believe they are being subjected to discriminatory abuse during a match. This protocol is intended to ensure that abuse is stopped and offenders dealt with efficiently by clubs and police."

