Premier League suspended until April 4th due to Covid-19

The Premier League has confirmed that the league will be suspended until the beginning of April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After a meeting took place on Friday morning with all the Premier League clubs, a decision has been made to postpone all fixtures, with a return to action on April 4th at the earliest.

It comes after the coronavirus has caused several teams to self-isolate following the positive tests which have seen Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi affected.

In a statement by the Premier League on Friday morning:

"Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time."

The Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters added: "Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.

"Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

"In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate."

This follows the decision by UEFA to postpone all the upcoming Champions League and Europa League ties which were set to take place next week.

