Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Premier League Title Race: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Remain Second Favourites Behind Man City

Author:

Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League and leading the way after 12 matches but they remain second favourites to land their first league title since 2016-17.

Thomas Tuchel's side have accumulated 29 points from their impressive start to the season and have a three point lead over Manchester City in second place. 

City are the only side who have beaten Chelsea this season after a 1-0 win back at Stamford Bridge in September.

Since then, Chelsea's domestic form sees them as the early leaders but there is still a long way to go. 

imago1008209802h (1)

The win in west London for Pep Guardiola's side has reflected in the race for the title as the Citizens remain favourites to land another title. 

As per Sports Betting Dime, City are 5/7 to retain the title after winning their fifth league title last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are 23/10 to land their first since Antonio Conte's triumph back in 2017. Liverpool, currently in fourth, are 47/10. 

Read More

imago1008120231h

Tuchel has told his side they need to prove their consistency to have a chance of winning the Premier League this season

“Liverpool and Manchester City have the consistency which we need.

“That is the part we need to prove, because we have proved over 90 minutes that we can beat everybody.

“Those teams did it over years, and years. They challenge each other and push each other to an amount of points that has been really impressive. We have to prove this point."

Chelsea next face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge as they look to maintain their advantage at the top. 

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008117851h (1)
News

Premier League Title Race: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Remain Second Favourites Behind Man City

1 minute ago
imago1008211919h
News

Report: Thiago Silva Closing in On Chelsea Contract Extension

1 hour ago
imago1008210732h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea Know They Are A Special Team

1 hour ago
imago1008213184h
News

Report: Mason Mount 'Happy' at Chelsea Amid Contract Talks

1 hour ago
imago1008211876h
News

Joe Cole Fires Warning to Chelsea's Premier League & Champions League Title Rivals

17 hours ago
imago1007579909h (1)
News

'Set An Example - Trevoh Chalobah Sends Message to Chelsea Youngsters

17 hours ago
imago1006761277h
News

Trevoh Chalobah Makes Antonio Rudiger & Thiago Silva Admission Amid Contract Uncertainty

17 hours ago
imago1008213162h
News

'I Have Improved a Lot' - Mason Mount Reflects on His Growth Throughout Last Season

18 hours ago