Premier League Title Race: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Remain Second Favourites Behind Man City

Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League and leading the way after 12 matches but they remain second favourites to land their first league title since 2016-17.

Thomas Tuchel's side have accumulated 29 points from their impressive start to the season and have a three point lead over Manchester City in second place.

City are the only side who have beaten Chelsea this season after a 1-0 win back at Stamford Bridge in September.

Since then, Chelsea's domestic form sees them as the early leaders but there is still a long way to go.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The win in west London for Pep Guardiola's side has reflected in the race for the title as the Citizens remain favourites to land another title.

As per Sports Betting Dime, City are 5/7 to retain the title after winning their fifth league title last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are 23/10 to land their first since Antonio Conte's triumph back in 2017. Liverpool, currently in fourth, are 47/10.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel has told his side they need to prove their consistency to have a chance of winning the Premier League this season.

“Liverpool and Manchester City have the consistency which we need.

“That is the part we need to prove, because we have proved over 90 minutes that we can beat everybody.

“Those teams did it over years, and years. They challenge each other and push each other to an amount of points that has been really impressive. We have to prove this point."

Chelsea next face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge as they look to maintain their advantage at the top.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube