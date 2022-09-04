Premier League To Review VAR After Chelsea Controversy

Chelsea hosted West Ham on Saturday and left Stamford Bridge with all three points, thanks to efforts from Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz cancelling out Michael Antonio's opener.

At the same time, Newcastle United were held by visitors Crystal Palace, after neither team managed to break the deadlock in a competitive match at St James Park.

However, both games could've ended much better for two of the teams, if VAR hadn't ruled out their goals due to fouls on the opposing goalkeeper.

Edouard Mendy stayed on the floor after colliding with Jarrod Bowen. IMAGO / PA Images

Maxwel Cornet thought he had saved a point for the Hammers with a last-minute leveller, whilst Eddie Howe's side celebrated a potential winner following an own goal from Tyrick Mitchell.

In both instances, those at Stockley Park recommended the on-field referees to take a look for themselves at the pitch-side monitors.

At Chelsea, Andy Madley had judged Jarrod Bowen to have fouled Edouard Mendy in the build-up and in Newcastle, Michael Salisbury saw a collision between Joe Willock and Vicente Guaita as enough reason to chalk off Mitchell's blunder.

Rice reacting. IMAGO / Sportimage

The verdicts have been disputed up and down the country with very few people agreeing that the right call was made.

Now, BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone has revealed that the Premier League is set to review those controversial decisions with the referees' organisation PGMOL, as a matter of priority.

Stone also explained that there is concern at the Premier League about how the rulings came to be changed, as they look for an explanation from PGMOL.

The outcomes of these talks will be shared with the clubs.

David Moyes and Declan Rice have come out and expressed their discontent with the referees and it begs the question whether supporters and players should be talking about VAR, or the people behind it.

