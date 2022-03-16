Premier League to Scrutinise New Owners & Sales of Clubs But Not Before Chelsea Takeover

The Premier League will introduce a new independent panel to scrutinise the ownership and sale of clubs but not before Chelsea are sold by Roman Abramovich.

The Russian put Chelsea up for sale and despite being sanctioned by the UK Government, the sale has been given the green light to go ahead.

Speaking to the DCMS Select Committee, via Sky News, Helen McNamara, the chief policy officer for the Premier League revealed they are looking to put together an independent panel to scrutinise new owners and sale of Clubs.

What was said?

She said: "We are looking at how the gateway test should be strengthened.

“We are looking at putting together an independent panel to scrutinise the decisions and we would have liked to have had that in place before now.

“In an ideal world, we would like to have that panel in place before the board are asked to make another owners’ and directors’ test.

“I don’t really know in the Chelsea case and the time whether we’ll be able to achieve that or not but we do see the case for change and we absolutely recognise that.”

She continued to confirm that the Premier League are in discussions with Amnesty International to help ensure a more rigour over 'integrity standards' of owners.

“We are talking to Amnesty and other organisations as part of this review into the O&D test about what would be an appropriate test and how would we exercise it.

“Exactly how would the Premier League Board work if they wanted to put a human rights test into the O&D test, and we are just looking now into what that might look like.”

It remains to be seen as to who will purchase Chelsea, with over 200 interested parties.

Raine Group have set a deadline of March 18 for bids before they will decide on the new owners to take over from Abramovich.

