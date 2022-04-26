Premier League Trying to Help Chelsea Takeover Process With Unofficial Background Checks

The Premier League are said to be conducting unofficial background checks on the bidders for Chelsea Football Club in order to help the takeover process, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich put the Blues up for sale at the beginning of March, with the merchant bank Raine Group overseeing the sale of the club.

Three bidders have been shortlisted for the next stages of the process, with a takeover set to be completed within the next few weeks.

As per the Telegraph, the Premier League have already been making unofficial background checks on the bidders as the process approaches its final stages.

Raine will be set to decide their preferred bidder and will then present them to the UK Government for approval.

Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca are all leading their respective bids for the west London side as they await the next steps of the process.

Reports have suggested that the bidders have been asked by Raine to guarantee their ownership of Chelsea by the year 2032 should they successfully takeover the club.

This request is also said to be included in the contract of the sale, which therefore makes it 'legally enforceable.'

There were worries that the process would be delayed as a result of concerns over the future of Stamford Bridge, with Raine asking the bidders to offer their commitments on the ground's future.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Without moving the stadium, the sums don't work. They're private equity guys and want to make a profit in the long term. No matter how glamorous the trophies are, the sums don't work without moving the stadium if the deal is for £2.5bn."

