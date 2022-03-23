The Premier League has been urged to block a Saudi-linked takeover of Chelsea or risk becoming an 'accomplice' in whitewashing the regime's crimes.

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of March, just a week before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

Since the news a number of parties have show their interest in potentially acquiring the World and European Champions, with Raine Group overseeing the sale of the club.

According to the i, the Premier League have been urged to block any move for the club that is Saudi-linked, or they risk becoming an 'accomplice' with the regime.

The report says that they have already had criticism on such a decision after the Saudi Arabian group Public Investment Fund were able to complete the purchase of Newcastle United in October.

Human Rights Watch, who investigate and report on world abuses, want the Premier League to update their currently imposed test for new owners, so that 'dictators and kleptocrats whitewashing their reputations' are unable to get into English football.

A bid for Chelsea was made by Saudi Media Group, making an offer of around £2.7 billion for the west London club.

However this latest news could therefore hinder their chances of buying the club, with a number of other parties being interested in completing a takeover.

Recent reports have suggested that bidders have been left frustrated with Raine Group in recent days due to a lack of communication over their upcoming shortlist decision as the search for new owners continues.

