Victor Moses Takes to Social Media to Admit 'I’ll Always Have Blue in My Heart' Upon Chelsea Departure

After nine years at the club, the wing-back has left Stamford Bridge.

Victor Moses has taken to social media to say his farewell's as he thanks Chelsea fans upon signing for Spartak Moscow.

The wing-back, who won the Europa League, FA Cup and Premier League during his time at Chelsea, signed for the Russian club on a two-year deal.

The Nigerian has taken to his social media channels to open up about his exit from the London club.

Speaking on Twitter and Instagram, Moses confirmed: "After 9 fantastic years and 128 games for Chelsea I have now officially left the club to join Spartak Moscow on a permanent transfer."

He proceeded to say: "I’ve loved every moment playing for Chelsea and leave with memories that I will cherish forever, including winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.



"I’ve always appreciated the love and support shown to me during my time at Stamford Bridge and would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody connected with the club, with a special mention to the incredible Chelsea fans who have always been brilliant with me."



The Nigerian then went on to wish Chelsea well as he departes: "I would like to wish the club every success in the future. Thank you for everything. I’ll always have blue in my heart"

Victor Moses has departed Chelsea after 9 years at the club Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The 30-year-old's' standout season at Chelsea came in 2016/17 when the player was deployed as a right wing-back under Antonio Conte.

Moses made 40 appearances that season, playing in all but four of the Blues Premier League games on the way to winning the Premier League title.

His departure has seen Chelsea begin their summer clearout.

