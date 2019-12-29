Absolute Chelsea
Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea travel to north London for the second time in a week to face Arsenal in the Premier League. 

The Blues were on a high heading into Christmas, but were brought back down due to a dreadful Boxing Day display, whilst Arsenal had better luck on the road - securing a draw. 

Frank Lampard and Mikel Arteta take each other on in the dugouts this time after the Spaniard was appointed just before Christmas.

Recent Form 

Arsenal - last five: DDLDW

The Gunners have recently been taken over by Mikel Arteta to steady the ship at the Emirates, and managed to secure a draw in his opening game against Bournemouth.

But their home form is worrying. No win in north London in the Premier League since the start of October, Arsenal have an uphill task on Sunday

Chelsea - last five: LWLWL

Frank Lampard will be vying to continue their away form at the Emirates. Chelsea have struggled at home, but they've enjoyed much more success on the road this system, taking teams apart.

Screenshot 2019-12-22 at 20.23.18
Chelsea celebrating after scoring twice and bagging a clean sheet against Spurs last weekend.Getty Images

Arsenal are vulnerable, particularly defensively, and Tammy Abraham will need to be on his 'A game' if Chelsea are going to have success going forward.

Team News 

Rob Holding [knee], Sead Kolasinac [ankle] and Kieran Tierney [shoulder] will all be missing for the hosts on Sunday 

Forward Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt for the London derby after missing their Boxing Day game against Bournemouth through a hamstring injury. 

Calum Chambers will be missing through suspension for Mikel Arteta's side. 

Frank Lampard will be without Reece James for the trip to the Emirates as the full-back remains out with an ankle injury. 

However, the Blues could welcome back Marcos Alonso, who missed the 2-1 defeat to Southampton on Boxing Day following a muscle injury. 

Mateo Kovacic returns to the Chelsea side following suspension. 

Head-to-Head 

Last 5 - Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League 

4th February 2017 - Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal 

17th September 2017 - Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal 

3rd January 2018 - Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea 

18th August 2018 - Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal 

19th January 2019 - Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea 

Prediction

Chelsea's three at the back system worked perfectly against Spurs in the 2-0 triumph in north London last weekend, and Frank Lampard will be looking to have a repeat of the performance and results again in north London on Sunday.

Mateo Kovacic has been a key ticker for the Blues this season, so the return of the Croatian will be huge for Chelsea.

But Arsenal won't lie down easily. It's Mikel Arteta's first home game in charge - can he secure the Gunners' first win at home in the Premier League since October?

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

