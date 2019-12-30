Preview: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side travel down to the south coast on New Years Day to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Brighton both ended the year 2019, and the decade with a win and both will be looking to mark the new year with a win on New Years Day.

The last time the sides met was back in September in west London when Chelsea came out victorious by two goals to nil at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of goals from Jorginho and Willian.

Chelsea showed togetherness against Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League - the first time the Blues had secured points from a losing position this season. Getty Images

Recent Form

Brighton - last five: WLLDD

For Graham Potter and his side, they ended their run of four games without a win at the weekend with a 2-0 victory at home to struggling Bournemouth.

It was their sixth victory of the season, and they'll be hoping their home form will secure them a result against the Blues, having got a far superior record at home than away from the Amex.

Four wins out of the six victories this term have come at home [Bournemouth, Norwich, Everton, Spurs] - it's a case of a Brighton side who is better at home against Frank Lampard's side who enjoy more success on the road.

Jorginho slotting his penalty away at Stamford Bridge the last time Brighton and Chelsea met in the Premier League. Getty Images

Chelsea - last five: WLWLW

Consistency has been a huge problem for Chelsea this term, especially from November onwards.

Yet to secure back-to-back wins in the Premier League since November when they went on a six game win streak, before being stopped by Manchester City at the Etihad.

But on the road, Chelsea continue to be a threat, and they'll be fancying their chances, particularly having beaten both Tottenham and Arsenal away from home in their previous two away trips.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on Tammy Abraham bagging his first goal against an established top six side

----------

Team News

Graham Potter will continue to be without Jose Izquierdo as he remains out with a long-term knee injury.

Solly March is a doubt for Chelsea's visit. He's expected to return in January, but the New Years Day clash with Frank Lampard's side could come to early for him.

Meanwhile for Chelsea, Marcos Alonso and Reece James are both set to continue to be on the sidelines for the trip down to the south coast. The Spaniard has a muscle injury, whilst James has been suffering from an ankle injury.

Christian Pulisic missed the victory at Arsenal through a hamstring problem he picked up post-Southampton, however the American is set to return for the away visit to the Amex on Wednesday.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 - Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Premier League 26th December 2017 - Chelsea 2-0 Brighton 20th January 2018 - Brighton 0-4 Chelsea 16th December 2018 - Brighton 1-2 Chelsea 3rd April 2019 - Chelsea 3-0 Brighton 28th September 2019 - Chelsea 2-0 Brighton

Prediction

Both Brighton and Chelsea will be full of confidence heading into the Premier League clash on Wednesday.

Chelsea have been much better on the road, meanwhile Graham Potter's Seagulls have shown better form at home.

But with the two standout results against Tottenham and Arsenal; Frank Lampard also showing his ability to change tactics in-game when it isn't going to plan, the Blues could just prove to be too much for Brighton and edge past them on New Years Day.

Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-2 Chelsea

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube