Preview: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day in the Premier League as the busy festive period continues.

Frank Lampard's side will be looking to build some momentum into the New Year with back-to-back victories in the Premier League for the first time since November.

Chelsea produced their performance of the season to date in the win over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side. Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ralph Hasenhüttl's side have shown signs of positive form in recent weeks as they sit just outside the relegation places.

Recent Form

Chelsea - last five: WLLWL

It has been a tricky December for Chelsea - winning twice and losing on two occasions, but the performance against Tottenham Hotspur which was a 90 minute performance instead of a part spell of excellence will please Head Coach Frank Lampard heading into the Saints clash.

Chelsea will be looking to secure the double over Southampton this season in the Premier League. Getty Images

But the Blues' home form has been far from convincing this season. Six defeats in the Premier League already this season, with half of those coming at Stamford Bridge [Bournemouth, West Ham, Liverpool].

Southampton - last five: WLLWW

Team News

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Cesar Azpilicueta is a doubt for the Blues' game against Southampton. The Spaniard was forced off in the 2-0 win over Tottenham at the weekend with a hamstring problem, but the Chelsea head coach revealed it was only a minor injury.

Mateo Kovacic is suspended following the accumulation of five yellow cards.

He will be checked on, whilst the rest of the squad except Ruben Loftus-Cheek is available for Boxing Day.

Shane Long is a doubt for Ralph Hasenhüttl's side ahead of their trip to west London. The Republic of Ireland forward currently has a knee injury.

The visitors will also be without Moussa Djenepo, as he remains out with a hamstring injury.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 - Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League 6th October 2019 - Southampton 1-4 Chelsea 2nd January 2019 - Chelsea 0-0 Southampton 7th October 2018 - Southampton 0-3 Chelsea 14th April 2018 - Southampton 2-3 Chelsea 16th December 2017 - Chelsea 1-0 Southampton

Prediction

Chelsea will be in high spirits following their London derby win against Tottenham at the weekend, and will be looking to build on the emphatic performance, which saw them end their run of two straight defeats in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's side have the chance to secure consecutive wins in the league for the first time since November.

But Ralph Hasenhüttl will be looking to cause an upset on Boxing Day, but will face an uphill battle as Shane Long is set to miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton