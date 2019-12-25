Absolute Chelsea
Preview: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day in the Premier League as the busy festive period continues. 

Frank Lampard's side will be looking to build some momentum into the New Year with back-to-back victories in the Premier League for the first time since November. 

Screenshot 2019-12-23 at 13.55.44
Chelsea produced their performance of the season to date in the win over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side. Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ralph Hasenhüttl's side have shown signs of positive form in recent weeks as they sit just outside the relegation places. 

Recent Form

Chelsea - last five: WLLWL

It has been a tricky December for Chelsea - winning twice and losing on two occasions, but the performance against Tottenham Hotspur which was a 90 minute performance instead of a part spell of excellence will please Head Coach Frank Lampard heading into the Saints clash. 

CFC
Chelsea will be looking to secure the double over Southampton this season in the Premier League. Getty Images

But the Blues' home form has been far from convincing this season. Six defeats in the Premier League already this season, with half of those coming at Stamford Bridge [Bournemouth, West Ham, Liverpool]. 

Southampton - last five: WLLWW 

Team News

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Cesar Azpilicueta is a doubt for the Blues' game against Southampton. The Spaniard was forced off in the 2-0 win over Tottenham at the weekend with a hamstring problem, but the Chelsea head coach revealed it was only a minor injury. 

Mateo Kovacic is suspended following the accumulation of five yellow cards.

He will be checked on, whilst the rest of the squad except Ruben Loftus-Cheek is available for Boxing Day. 

Shane Long is a doubt for Ralph Hasenhüttl's side ahead of their trip to west London. The Republic of Ireland forward currently has a knee injury. 

The visitors will also be without Moussa Djenepo, as he remains out with a hamstring injury.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 - Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League 

6th October 2019 - Southampton 1-4 Chelsea 

2nd January 2019 - Chelsea 0-0 Southampton

7th October 2018 - Southampton 0-3 Chelsea 

14th April 2018 - Southampton 2-3 Chelsea 

16th December 2017 - Chelsea 1-0 Southampton

Prediction 

Chelsea will be in high spirits following their London derby win against Tottenham at the weekend, and will be looking to build on the emphatic performance, which saw them end their run of two straight defeats in the Premier League. 

Frank Lampard's side have the chance to secure consecutive wins in the league for the first time since November. 

But Ralph Hasenhüttl will be looking to cause an upset on Boxing Day, but will face an uphill battle as Shane Long is set to miss the trip to Stamford Bridge. 

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

Report: Real Madrid offer midfielder Isco to Chelsea for £44M

Thomas.Overend

Real Madrid have offered Chelsea the chance to sign 27-year-old midfielder Isco for £44 million in the upcoming January transfer window.

Frank Sinclair on Dortmund's Jadon Sancho: Lampard should 'go and get him'

Thomas.Overend

Former Blue Frank Sinclair has backed Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho to move to West London in January.

'You have no plan B' - Rob Green's ruthless encounter with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green has revealed the one-way conversation he had with ex-Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, telling him that his tactics were not up to scratch and that the Italian only knew of one way to play football.

Tottenham Hotspur issue ban to supporter who threw cup at Kepa Arrizabalaga

Matt Debono

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed they have banned a supporter with immediate effect after a cup was thrown towards Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Frank Lampard throws shade at Jose Mourinho over use of young players at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has thrown a Christmas dig at former Blues boss Jose Mourinho over the handling of young players at Chelsea.

Frank Lampard: Antonio Rudiger has my full support following alleged racist abuse

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach has confirmed he will be reaching out to Antonio Rudiger immediately to reiterate that he has his full support following the alleged racist abuse which the German suffered during the London derby at the weekend between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Chelsea team news: Frank Lampard reveals Cesar Azpilicueta has minor hamstring problem

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed Chelsea will have to wait and see whether Cesar Azpilicueta will be fit for the Boxing Day clash with Southampton.

Frank Lampard defends Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger over Son Heung-min red card

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has defended defender Antonio Rudiger after Jose Mourinho criticised the German for his part in Son Heung-min getting sent off in the London derby at the weekend.

Premier League release statement following alleged racism towards Antonio Rudiger and Son Heung-min

Matt Debono

The Premier League have issued a statement regarding the alleged racism which took place during the London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on Sunday.

Chelsea supporter arrested for allegedly racially abusing Spurs forward Son Heung-min

Matt Debono

A Chelsea supporter has been arrested for racially abusing Spurs forward Son Heung-min during the Blues' 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.