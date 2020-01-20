Absolute Chelsea
Preview: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'welcome' London rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening in the Premier League. 

Mikel Arteta's side make the short trip across the capital ten points behind the Blues back in 10th spot.

The hosts are in fourth spot, despite defeat at the weekend, and will be looking to solidify their place in the Champions League spots.

Frank Lampard will be looking to secure the league double over the Gunners after the narrow win at the Emirates last month. 

Tammy Abraham completed the comeback for the Blues at the Emirates last month. Getty Images

Recent Form

Chelsea - LWDWL

Consistency has been a problem for Frank Lampard''s side in recent weeks and in the last couple of months. 

A defeat to Newcastle United summed up Chelsea's issues going forward, the lack of ruthlessness will concern Frank Lampard after dominating the ball for the majority of the game at St. James' Park. 

The home form too is a worry because of the 'low-block' visiting sides like to play in west London.

WATCH: Frank Lampard on Tammy Abraham 'living the dream' at Chelsea.

Arsenal - DDWLD

Meanwhile for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta has had a few weeks in the job since taking over for the game against Chelsea, but their form is worse than the Blues'. 

Six points from five Premier League outings has seen Arsenal slip away from the top-four, making it an uphill battle to clinch a Champions League spot at the end of the season.

Should the Gunners fall to defeat to Chelsea, they can almost certainly wave goodbye to their chances of qualifying for Europe's most elite competition next season.

Team News

Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain sidelined for the Blues, whilst Reece James is a doubt after he was forced off against Newcastle United at the weekend - despite scans coming back clear for the 20-year-old. 

N'Golo Kante returned to the Chelsea side in the defeat on Saturday, and is expected to be available for the derby in midweek.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was shown a red card following a check with VAR against Crystal Palace.Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss the trip to Stamford Bridge as he is suspended following his red card against Crystal Palace, which will see Alexandre Lacazette lead the line for the visitors. 

Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney are both out injured for Arteta's side. 

Head-to-Head

Last five - Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

17th September 2017 - Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

3rd January 2018 - Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea

18th August 2018 - Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal 

19th January 2019 - Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

29th December 2019 - Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

Prediction

Both sides have been inconsistent in recent weeks, but that is to be expected having two new inexperiences managers at the helm. 

Frank Lampard got the upper hand on Mikel Arteta a few weeks ago, and with the Gunners having not beaten Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge since October 2011, the odds are heavily in Lampard's favour to complete the league double. 

Without top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and leaky defence, another defeat could beckon for Arsenal.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal 

Who do you think will come out on top in the London derby - Chelsea or Arsenal? Let us know your predictions below!

