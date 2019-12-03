Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea will be looking to end their run of two straight defeats in the Premier League as they host Aston Villa on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge

It’s been a tough two weeks for Frank Lampard after he saw his side pick up back-to-back defeats in the league for the first time this season.

#CHEWHU 2
Chelsea were dealt with a shock defeat by West Ham at Stamford Bridge as Aaron Cresswell's strike was enough for the Hammers to take all three points.&nbsp;Getty Images

Defeats against Manchester City and West Ham has seen the Blues’ lead in fourth slip from 12 points to six as Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur pile the pressure on.

Meanwhile newly-promoted Aston Villa will be buoyed on by their 2-2 draw against Manchester United at the weekend after boss Dean Smith recently penned a new deal at Villa Park.

Team News

Frank Lampard will have to wait to find out whether he will have forward Tammy Abraham available for Aston Villa’s visit. The 22-year-old said he was ‘hopeful’ of recovering from his hip injury in time for the Premier League clash.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains out for the hosts as he continues his recovery from injury, but Lampard could have Ross Barkley and Antonio Rudiger back in the matchday squad on Wednesday.

Aston Villa will be without Frederic Guilbert after he was booked against Manchester United - which means he’s suspended for one game due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Anwar El Ghazi could also miss the visit to Stamford Bridge after he hobbled off in the draw to Manchester United at the weekend - he remains a doubt.

Recent Form

It’s been a rocky few weeks for Chelsea - two defeats on the trot has meant they are starting to the feel the sides below chasing and getting closer to the top four.

A 1-0 defeat to West Ham saw the Blues not score a goal at Stamford Bridge for the first time since the start of January, when they had a stalemate with Southampton in West London.

City
Despite taking the lead against Manchester City, Chelsea slumped to another defeat against an established top six side.Getty Images

Prior to the defeats to Manchester City and West Ham, Frank Lampard’s side has won their previous six games in the Premier League.

But their away record is far superior, which’ll give Aston Villa hope when they make the trip down to West London.

Dean Smith’s side are unbeaten in their last two [Newcastle United and Manchester United] following a run of three straight defeats in the Premier League [Wolves, Liverpool and Manchester City] .

Head-to-head

Chelsea have a handsome record against the Villans and since 2010, the two clubs have faced each other 13 times in the Premier League. In that time, Villa have only managed to get past the Blues on two occasions, with Chelsea winning nine of those 13 encounters.

Frank Lampard has fond memories of facing Aston Villa as a player after he became Chelsea’s highest goalscorer after netting two goals back in 2013 at Villa Park.

Last 5 - Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

15th March 2014 - Aston Villa 1-0 Chelsea

27th September 2014 - Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa

7th February 2015 - Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

17th October 2015 - Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa

2nd April 2016 - Aston Villa 0-4 Chelsea

Prediction:

Chelsea will be looking to put their two defeats behind them, and kickstart their heavy schedule over the festive period. Games are coming thick and fast for the Blues in December, so Frank Lampard’s side will be hoping to gain momentum heading into crucial fixtures either side of Christmas.

But Villa won’t be coming to Stamford Bridge to make up the numbers. The newly-promoted side have seven points on the road this term, with their most recent point coming at Old Trafford.

There’s going to be goals in this. Both sides have defences which have a tendency to concede goals.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa

----------

Follow live coverage of Chelsea versus Aston Villa here on SI.com.

---------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea receive double boost ahead of Premier League clash against Aston Villa

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard has received a boost ahead of Chelsea’s encounter with Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Chelsea draw Nottingham Forest in FA Cup third round

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea have been handed a home tie in the third round of the FA Cup after they were drawn with Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Jeremie Boga refuses to rule out Chelsea return after having 'no regrets' departing Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono
0

Jeremie Boga left Chelsea in the summer of 2018 to head to Italy to the Serie A but reveals he has no regrets over departing Stamford Bridge.

FA Cup third round draw: details of time and Chelsea's ball number

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea will find out their fate in the FA Cup with the third round draw set to take place on Monday.

Chelsea injury news: Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham 'hopeful' of being fit for Aston Villa clash

Matt Debono
1 0

Tammy Abraham has provided an injury update on his hip injury as the forward looks to make a return to the Chelsea side.

Report: Chelsea keeping tabs on QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea have been linked with Championship starlet Eberechi Eze, with the QPR midfielder attracting interest from across the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho looking to 'keep Spurs close' to Chelsea as gap drops to six points in the Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is looking to keep chasing Chelsea after his side recorded another victory at the weekend against Bournemouth.

Christian Pulisic reveals what he did after 'he wanted to be at Chelsea so bad' in the summer playing for USMNT at Gold Cup

Matt Debono
0

Christian Pulisic has admitted he was very excited to link up with the Chelsea side ahead of returning to pre-season action in the summer.

West Ham supporters involved in 'persistent and sustained' homophobic chanting towards Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono
0

West Ham fans were involved in relentless homophobic chanting at Stamford Bridge as they saw the Hammers edge out Chelsea, securing a first win in West London at the fourteenth attempt in the Premier League.

Report: Chelsea 0-1 West Ham | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

A sub-par Chelsea were beaten at home for the second time in the Premier League this season after West Ham produced a phenomenal away performance.