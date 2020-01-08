Absolute Chelsea
Preview: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea entertain Sean Dyche's Burnley side on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. 

Frank Lampard's men are yet to lose since the turn of the year, and will be looking for a change of fortunes in their home form. 

Whilst for Burnley, their goal will be to stay up this term, and currently only four points from safety, the Clarets need to pick up points. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi collected his first goal since September in the FA Cup on Sunday.Getty Images

Recent Form

Chelsea - DWLWL

The Blues' home form hasn't been at its finest this term. Stamford Bridge used to be a fortress, but in recent years visiting sides have enjoyed trips to west London. 

Consecutive defeats in the league at home to Bournemouth and Southampton will fill Burnley will confidence, and Frank Lampard will be looking to kickstart 2020 with the first home win of the year, with the hope of an upturn in form at Stamford Bridge.

Burnley - LLLWW

Sean Dyche's side are on an extremely poor run of form in the Premier League. Defeats in their previous three in the league see the Clarets occupy 15th spot, and another defeat could see them dragged into the relegation battle at the bottom of the league. 

WATCH: Frank Lampard provides update on Olivier Giroud's future at Chelsea.

Whilst they did manage to secure progression into the fourth round of the FA Cup at the weekend after a 4-2 win over Peterborough, a victory against a League One will only give the Lancashire side a marginal boost of confidence. 

Team News

Frank Lampard could welcome back Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic after the duo missed the FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Pulisic enjoyed success against Burnley in the reverse fixture this season, bagging the 'perfect hat-trick' at Turf Moor. 

Christian Pulisic celebrating his first Chelsea hat-trick against Burnley back in October. Getty Images

Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains out for the Blues following his Achilles injury. 

For the visitors Burnley, Chris Wood is a doubt. Dyche confirmed the forward had a tight hamstring following the FA Cup win against Peterborough, likewise with midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Aaron Lennon, Ben Gibson and Ashley Barnes are all doubts for their trip to Stamford Bridge. 

Head-to-Head

Last 5 - Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

12th August 2017 - Chelsea 2-3 Burnley 

19th April 2018 - Burnley 1-2 Chelsea 

28th October 2018 - Burnley 0-4 Chelsea 

22nd April 2019 - Chelsea 2-2 Burnley

26th October 2019 - Burnley 2-4 Chelsea 

Prediction

The last time Chelsea lost three home games in the Premier League was back in 2015 under the management of Jose Mourinho. 

West Ham, Liverpool and then Stoke City were the defeats back then, whilst a set of consecutive defeats to Bournemouth, Southampton and Burnley will pile on the embarrassment for Chelsea. 

Burnley's last victory against the Blues came back in 2017 on the opening day in the Premier League when the Blues were then managed by Antonio Conte, having been convincingly beaten earlier on in the season despite a late comeback, the odds are heavily against Sean Dyche's side getting a result on Saturday afternoon. 

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Burnley 

