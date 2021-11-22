Preview: Chelsea vs Juventus | Champions League

Chelsea host Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side need a victory to give themselves a good chance to finish top of Group H as Juventus sit three points clear.

It was a 1-0 win for the Italian side in the reverse fixture back in September. Federico Chiesa's strike into the roof of the net in the 46th minute to seal all three points for Max Allegri's men.

Now it's time for Chelsea to get revenge to keep their hopes of finishing top of the group alive.

Recent form

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, with their last defeat coming back in September against Juventus.

Top of the league, a 3-0 win over Leicester City away from home on Saturday, the Blues are in a good spot heading into the Juventus fixture.

Meanwhile, the visitors are in eighth spot in the league but are unbeaten in three following back-to-back defeats at the end of October to Sassuolo and Verona.

Team news

Chelsea will have Timo Werner available for the European clash. Romelu Lukaku could return after an ankle problem but Tuchel will make a late decision on the forward.

Jorginho is fit after a knock against Leicester, while Kai Havertz is a doubt following a hamstring problem at the weekend. Mateo Kovacic remains out for the Blues with a hamstring injury.

Juventus have fitness issues of their own. Aaron Ramsey, Danilo, Federico Bernardeschi, Giorgio Chiellini and Mattia de Sciglio are all unavailable.

Alex Sandro and Dejan Kulusevski are both involved, while Paulo Dybala has been declared fit for the trip to the English capital.

Alvaro Morata could start against his former side after Allegri confirmed the Spaniard or Moise Kean will be given the nod against the Premier League leaders.

Prediction

Chelsea are in buoyant mood and could be boosted by the return of Lukaku, while Juventus have several selection issues to deal with.

Tuchel's side will fancy themselves to put themselves in a strong position to finish the group on top. and the result on Saturday against the Foxes will have only enhanced that.

Home advantage, and a poor performance in Turin could spark the Blues into a rampant display in west London should they get it right on Tuesday night.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Juventus

