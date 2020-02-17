Absolute Chelsea
Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Matt Debono

The Premier League returns after the winter-break as Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening

The clash sees fourth take on ninth in the league, but a win for the Red Devils would see them climb to within three points of Frank Lampard's side.

It was the Red Devils who took the bragging rights the last time the sides met in the Premier League on the opening day of the season, sticking four past the Blues at Old Trafford back on August.

----------

Recent Form 

Chelsea - DDLWD

Since the turn of the new year, it's been a tricky spell for the Blues. One victory in the last five in the Premier League has seen their lead in fourth close to one point, albeit with a game in hand. 

Four goals conceded in their last two outings, both 2-2 draws, is a cause for concern for Frank Lampard's side. 

Manchester United - DLLWL

Meanwhile for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, they haven't fared much better either. The only win in their previous five came in a 4-0 romping of bottom-of-the-table Norwich City. 

Manchester United will be without Marcus Rashford - his blistering free-kick against the Blues back in October clinched Carabao Cup progression.Getty Images

But the Red Devils have yet to score on the road in 2020 in the league, but against a leaky defence on Monday night, it is the perfect time to change their fortunes. 

A defeat to Chelsea would see Manchester United nine points off of the top-four.

----------

Team News

Frank Lampard has confirmed he will continue to be without Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with the pair still working on their return to the first-team.

The Blues will be hoping Tammy Abraham can shrug off his recent injury problems - a late call will be made on the 22-year-old. 

For the visitors, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are still all out, but former Blues Nemanja Matic is now available following suspension. 

Odion Ighalo could feature at Stamford Bridge after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the Nigerian will be in the matchday squad. 

----------

Head-to-Head

Last five - Chelsea vs Manchester United | All Competitions

20th October 2018 - Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United | Premier League

18th February 2019 - Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United | FA Cup

28th April 2019 - Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

11th August 2019 - Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea | Premier League

30th October 2019 - Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United | Carabao Cup

----------

Prediction

Following Tottenham's result against Aston Villa, the stakes for the Blues have increased ten fold to find a result against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side on Monday.

An opening day defeat at Old Trafford sparked Chelsea into life, and with United yet to score on the road in the Premier League in 2020, Chelsea have to take advantage.

There's no more room for slip-ups with the race to claim a Champions League spot hotter than ever.   

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United

----------

