Preview: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Leicester City play host to Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers meets Frank Lampard at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as third meets fourth in the league meeting.

The last time the sides met was back in August in Frank Lampard’s first home game as Chelsea manager as the points were shared in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, following a Wilfried Ndidi equaliser in the second-half to cancel out Mason Mount’s opener.

Wilfried Ndidi's bullet header secured a draw for the Foxes at Stamford Bridge in August. Getty Images

Recent Form

Leicester City - WLLWW

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be looking to bounce back from their midweek 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi-final, which saw the Foxes fall at the the final hurdle to be denied of a spot in the final at Wembley.

Having been overtaken in second, Leicester are sitting above Chelsea in third spot, and a win against the Blues will extend the gap to 11 points.

Chelsea - DLWDW

For the visitors, they’ll be looking to show ruthlessness in front of goal at the weekend following their previous two games without victory. Frank Lampard’s side dominated both Newcastle United and Arsenal [who played with 10-men for 70 minutes] but failed to complete the job and only managed to get a point out of the two games.

Chelsea nearly threw it away against Hull City in the Emirates FA Cup - the story of their season. Getty Images

Going forward, and defensively for the Blues it’s been a struggle this season - extreme inconsistencies and Frank Lampard will be eyeing a return to form with a win on the road in the Midlands.

Team News

Brendan Rodgers has received a huge boost after he confirmed Jamie Vardy will return for the Foxes against Chelsea on Saturday.

Nampalys Mendy is out with a long-term knee injury, as is Daniel Amartey who is recovering from an operation following an ankle injury.

Meanwhile for the visitors, Tammy Abraham is a huge doubt for the Blues. It’s been speculated that Frank Lampard wants him to play through the pain barrier - should he not, Michy Batshuayi will be called upon again to lead the line.

Olivier Giroud is a huge doubt as he is expected to leave Stamford Bridge before the closing of the transfer window on Friday.

Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain out.

Head-to-Head

Last five - Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League 9th September 2017 - Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea 13th January 2018 - Chelsea 0-0 Leicester City 22nd December 2018 - Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City 12th May 2019 - Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea 18th August 2019 - Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City

Prediction

It’s going to be a cagey affair. Free flowing football, end-to-end from both sides. Chelsea have been fortunate that their competitors have failed to take advantage of their inconsistencies in recent weeks, and they have another chance to solid their spot in fourth.

But Leicester are on the back of a semi-final defeat which would’ve hurt the Foxes on Tuesday, and will be looking to take their frustrations out on the visiting Blues.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Chelsea

