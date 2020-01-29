Absolute Chelsea
Preview: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Leicester City play host to Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers meets Frank Lampard at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as third meets fourth in the league meeting.

The last time the sides met was back in August in Frank Lampard’s first home game as Chelsea manager as the points were shared in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, following a Wilfried Ndidi equaliser in the second-half to cancel out Mason Mount’s opener.

_methode_sundaytimes_prod_web_bin_8a18dd4e-c1e3-11e9-b9cd-239465875366
Wilfried Ndidi's bullet header secured a draw for the Foxes at Stamford Bridge in August.Getty Images

Recent Form

Leicester City - WLLWW

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be looking to bounce back from their midweek 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi-final, which saw the Foxes fall at the the final hurdle to be denied of a spot in the final at Wembley.

Having been overtaken in second, Leicester are sitting above Chelsea in third spot, and a win against the Blues will extend the gap to 11 points.

Chelsea - DLWDW

For the visitors, they’ll be looking to show ruthlessness in front of goal at the weekend following their previous two games without victory. Frank Lampard’s side dominated both Newcastle United and Arsenal [who played with 10-men for 70 minutes] but failed to complete the job and only managed to get a point out of the two games.

D330690F-3842-40EA-AC0A-FE59AE4A71F8
Chelsea nearly threw it away against Hull City in the Emirates FA Cup - the story of their season.Getty Images

Going forward, and defensively for the Blues it’s been a struggle this season - extreme inconsistencies and Frank Lampard will be eyeing a return to form with a win on the road in the Midlands.

Team News

Brendan Rodgers has received a huge boost after he confirmed Jamie Vardy will return for the Foxes against Chelsea on Saturday.

Nampalys Mendy is out with a long-term knee injury, as is Daniel Amartey who is recovering from an operation following an ankle injury.

Meanwhile for the visitors, Tammy Abraham is a huge doubt for the Blues. It’s been speculated that Frank Lampard wants him to play through the pain barrier - should he not, Michy Batshuayi will be called upon again to lead the line.

Olivier Giroud is a huge doubt as he is expected to leave Stamford Bridge before the closing of the transfer window on Friday.

Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain out.

Head-to-Head

Last five - Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

9th September 2017 - Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

13th January 2018 - Chelsea 0-0 Leicester City

22nd December 2018 - Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City

12th May 2019 - Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea

18th August 2019 - Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City 

Prediction

It’s going to be a cagey affair. Free flowing football, end-to-end from both sides. Chelsea have been fortunate that their competitors have failed to take advantage of their inconsistencies in recent weeks, and they have another chance to solid their spot in fourth.

But Leicester are on the back of a semi-final defeat which would’ve hurt the Foxes on Tuesday, and will be looking to take their frustrations out on the visiting Blues.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Chelsea 

----------

Confirmed Officials: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Leicester City versus Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday 1st February will be refereed by Lee Mason at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono

'I'm very happy to have sorted my stay' - Nathan pleased to have sealed loan extension away from Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Nathan revealed his delight after his loan deal with Atlético Mineiro was finally extended until the end of the season.

Matt Debono

The latest on Tariq Lamptey's future at Chelsea

Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey has a decision to make - whether to stick with Chelsea and extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, or twist and to depart the club on the expiration of his current deal.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea make contact for out-of-contract Napoli forward Dries Mertens

Chelsea have made their move to bring in a new forward to the club this month, and they have set their sights on Napoli striker Dries Mertens.

Matt Debono

Fikayo Tomori Gives Frank Lampard a Timely Reminder of His Importance

After dropping out of the first eleven in recent weeks, the 22-year-old put in a star performance away to Hull City and will be hoping that is enough to get him back in Chelsea's ever-changing defence away to Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime.

Daniel Childs

Reaction: Chelsea supporters hope Jurgen Klopp sticks to his word following FA Cup draw

Chelsea supporters have reacted to the Emirates FA Cup draw after the Blues were handed a home tie.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed Shrewsbury or Liverpool in FA Cup Fifth Round

Chelsea have been drawn against the winners of the replay between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea have to do better if they want to fight for trophies

Cesar Azpilicueta has sent out a warning to the rest of the Chelsea side that things thing need to improve if they are going to challenge for trophies.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Chelsea stars pay tributes to Kobe Bryant who tragically died in helicopter crash

Tributes have poured in for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who has been confirmed to have tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea make enquiry for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita and his representatives over a potential move across London.

Matt Debono