Preview: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side travel to Manchester City on Saturday as third meets fourth in the Premier League.

Prior to the international break, it was a mixed feeling between the two sides. Manchester City suffered a title blow having lost 3-1 to Liverpool, to slip down into fourth in league.

Whilst Chelsea continued their impressive form domestically with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, courtesy of goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic, which now sees them in third spot.

----------

Recent Form | Premier League

Manchester City - [4-0-2]

Everton 1-3 Man City

Man City 0-2 Wolves

Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City

Man City 3-0 Aston Villa

Man City 2-1 Southampton

Liverpool 3-1 Man City

Chelsea - [6-0-0]

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton

Southampton 1-4 Chelsea

Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle United

Burnley 2-4 Chelsea

Watford 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

----------

Team News

Pep Guardiola is set to have Ederson return in between the sticks for the hosts following a muscle injury, with Claudio Bravo dropping back down to the bench.

Problems at the back continue for Guardiola as Aymeric Laporte remains out through injury, so Fernandinho is likely to start at centre-back with John Stones.

Chelsea will have Jorginho available after he was suspended for the Crystal Palace win due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Ross Barkley and Christian Pulisic are racing to be fit for the trip to Manchester at the weekend. Both misses the international duty with their respective countries through ankle and hip injuries.

Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain out for Chelsea.

----------

Recent Meetings | Premier League

5th April 2017 | Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

30th September 2017 | Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City

4th March 2018 | Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

8th December 2018 | Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City

10th February 2019 | Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea

6-0 City
Chelsea were embarrassed last season under Maurizio Sarri after a 6-0 thumping back in February at the Etihad.Getty Images

----------

Prediction

Frank Lampard will be looking to silence the critics, in particular José Mourinho, over the Blues’ form against the ‘top six’ sides this season. Yet to take a scalp against one of the other five, Lampard will be eager to get a result on Saturday.

But Man City will be looking to put their Liverpool defeat right, and with the home advantage, they will hope they’ll be able to secure another win over the Blues.

A phenomenal away record this term, five wins from six, could steer Chelsea to yet more points on the road on Saturday, and to increase more frustration on Manchester City’s title-challenge.

----------

Predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; James, Tomori, Zouma, Emerson: Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Willian

----------

Prediction: Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea 

