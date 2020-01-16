Preview: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel north to face Steve Bruce's Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend.

Steve Bruce's side are on a poor run of form heading into the clash with Chelsea at the weekend, whilst Frank Lampard will be looking for the Blues' third win in four in the Premier League.

The last time the two sides met was back in October when Chelsea came out on top after Marcos Alonso netted the only goal of the game.

----------

Recent Form

The hosts are winless in four following three losses and a defeat, and see themselves in 13th spot in the Premier League.

Steve Bruce's side will be filled with some confidence after avoiding a defeat to Rochdale in their FA Cup replay during the week to see themselves into the fourth round of the competition.

Marcos Alonso striking the ball into the back of the net against Newcastle. Marcos Alonso wheeling away in celebration after scoring 15 minutes from time in the reverse fixture back in October. Chelsea secured their third win in a row against the Toon in the Premier League with the 1-0 win in October. Frank Lampard was delighted with Marcos Alonso at full-time.

Meanwhile for Chelsea, they are unbeaten in 2019 following the away day draw to Brighton, and then the convincing home win against Burnley at the weekend.

Sat in fourth, and with Manchester United facing Liverpool and Sheffield United at Arsenal, a win against the Toon Army could see Frank Lampard's side extend the gap in the Champions League spots.

----------

Team News

Dwight Gayle [thigh], Fabian Schar [thigh], Jetro Willems, Yoshinori Muto [groin], DeAndre Yedlin [knee], Ki Sung-Yeung and Allan Saint-Maximin [thigh] could all see themselves return to the Toon side, which would provide boss Steve Bruce with a huge boost into what is an already tricky fixture for the Magpies.

Javier Manquillo [thigh], Jack Colback [knee] and Paul Dummett [thigh] are all expected to be out for the hosts on Saturday.

Frank Lampard will look to use Reece James at right-back at the weekend, after the 20-year-old penned a new five-a-half-year-deal at the club during the week.

Christian Pulisic [abductor] and Ruben Loftus-Cheek [Achilles] will miss the trip to St. James' Park.

N'Golo Kante missed the win against Burnley through a hamstring problem, so he could return to Frank Lampard's side as could Marcos Alonso who has been suffering from a thigh problem.

----------

Head-to-Head

Last five - Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League 2nd December 2017 - Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle United 13th May 2018 - Newcastle United 3-0 Chelsea 26th August 2018 - Newcastle United 1-2 Chelsea 12th January 2019 - Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle United 19th October 2019 - Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle United

----------

Prediction

In Chelsea's last six visits to St. James' Park in the Premier League, they have only managed to secure four points [W1, D1, L4], which will give the hosts belief heading into Saturday's fixture.

But Newcastle are on a poor run of form, whilst Chelsea are unbeaten in this calendar so far, so the home side should expect an extremely tough afternoon on their hands when the Blues arrive in town.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Chelsea

----------

How do you think Chelsea will fare against the Magpies at the weekend? Give us your score predictions down below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube and don't forget to hit that 'Follow' button in the top-right corner to keep up to date with all of the latest Chelsea news!