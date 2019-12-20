Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea head across London to face an in-form Tottenham Hotspur, now managed by Jose Mourinho, in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a poor run of form, which has eaten away at the gap they once had to their London and top-four rivals.

Meanwhile since the arrival of Jose Mourinho at Spurs, they have seen an upturn in form, and are now closing in on the top-four spots.

Recent Form

Tottenham Hotspur - last five: WWLWW

Since Daniel Levy opted to swap Mauricio Pochettino for ‘The Special One’, spurs have seen their form improve - having won four of their last five in the Premier League, losing just once [against Manchester United].

Chelsea - last five: LLWLL

But for Frank Lampard, concern is creeping into the camp following a rough spell in recent weeks.

Two home defeats [West Ham and Bournemouth] and two away defeats [Manchester City and Everton] has seen their gap in fourth place slip from 12 points to just three points.

A win for Jose Mourinho against his former club on Sunday will see Spurs overtake Chelsea into fourth spot, and into the Champions League for Christmas.

Team News

Hugo Lloris remains out for the hosts with an elbow injury, so Paulo Gazzaniga will continue in between the sticks for Spurs.

But the injuries continue for Jose Mourinho; Erik Lamela [thigh], and Ben Davies [ankle] will all miss the London derby.

Tanguy Ndombele [groin] has been on the sidelines in recent weeks, but he returned to training ahead of the derby at the weekend.

As for Chelsea, they’ll be needing full strength to put their poor run to a stop.

Frank Lampard confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury he picked up last season.

Olivier Giroud [ankle] and Fikayo Tomori [hip] have both missed out in previous weeks, but Lampard confirmed he has all his squad, apart from Loftus-Cheek available for the trip to face Tottenham.

Head-to-Head

Head-to-Head | Spurs vs Chelsea
Result
Competition

1st April 2018

Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

24th November 2018

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League

8th January 2019

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Chelsea

Carabao Cup

24th January 2019

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Carabao Cup

27th February 2019

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Prediction

Jose Mourinho is yet to claim a result against newbie Frank Lampard following Derby County’s victory against Manchester United last season in the Carabao Cup. But with Spurs’ form on the up, and Chelsea’s declining in recent weeks, the hosts will fancy their chances on Sunday.

But for Chelsea, they’ve enjoyed success on the road this term, and with not only bragging rights at stake, but a spot in the top-four at Christmas, Frank Lampard and his team will be desperate not to fall to a fifth defeat in six Premier League.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Chelsea 

