Prospective Buyer Nick Candy Promises Chelsea Fans Seat on Board

Nick Candy, who is a potential buyer of Chelsea, has promised to give the fans a seat on his board should he complete a successful takeover of the club. 

The Blues are still up for sale, despite the recent sanctions imposed by the UK Government on current owner Roman Abramovich. 

Candy is just one of the parties interested in a purchase of the World and European Champions. 

imago1010479635h

According to Sky News, he has promised to give fans of the club a seat on his board if he is able to buy the west London side.

He is also a supporter of the Blues and despite the recent sanctions, he is still believed to be interested in pursuing an offer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A spokesperson for him recently said: "We are examining the details of the announcement and we are still interested in making a bid. Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans.

"Any bid would be made in conjunction with another party (or consortium) and we have serious interest from several international partners.

imago1010482573h (1)

"Mr Candy has a huge affinity with Chelsea. His father was asked to play for the club and he has been watching matches at Stamford Bridge since the age of four. 

"The club deserves a world class stadium and infrastructure and Mr Candy's unique expertise and background in real estate would be a hugely valuable asset to delivering this vision."

Candy is one of two parties recognised by the UK Government as serious contenders to purchase Chelsea, with a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss believed to be the other.

imago1010492654h
