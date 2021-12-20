'Proud' - Christian Pulisic Makes Chelsea Admission After Covid-19 & Injury Problems

Christian Pulisic was proud of the way Chelsea fought against Wolves on Sunday after not giving up despite the current problems facing the squad,

The 23-year-old started in the middle of the Blues front three on Sunday afternoon as they settled for a point in the Black Country.

Chelsea squad was depleted after seven confirmed Covid-19 cases struck the squad last week ahead of their games against Everton and Wolves. It led to Thomas Tuchel's side requesting to the league for the game at the weekend to be called off, but that was rejected.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel's men continued and battled against Bruno Lage's side and could've stolen all three points on the road before Christmas but Jose Sa made a fine stop to deny Pulisic late on in the second half.

It wasn't meant to be for the Blues but they traveled back to the capital with pride after a clinching a point in difficult circumstances.

Pulisic took to Instagram after the game to offer praise to the club and squad following their hard fought draw at Molineux.

“Proud of the fight. Wasn’t meant to be," wrote the USMNT star.



IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel reflected on the result for the Blues as they fell to six points behind league leaders Manchester City, but that wasn't of concern to the Chelsea head coach post-match.

"The circumstances are the circumstances, I gave my opinion many times and in the end, you try to focus," Tuchel told the media at full-time.

"Of course, there was a lot of noise going on in the last 24 hours. Is this the perfect environment to prepare for a match? No, for sure not. We focussed late, we did a late and short meeting and we tried to do our best.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"We struggled in the first half after a very strong start in the first five minutes, to adapt to Wolves’ shape and we were a bit late in all the challenges. The reaction in the second half was very, very good and was a good performance.

A 0-0 at Wolves...we have another clean sheet so a lot of positive things. It is hard to create chances, it was clear before the game that it is hard to score goals here, this is clear. So I think to analyse this game isolated and purely this game, I am absolutely OK.

"We could have won it with a bit of luck, here and there a bit more quality, a shot or more or little situations on our side but I am very happy with how we played in the second half."

