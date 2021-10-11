    • October 11, 2021
    PSG Chief Defends Thomas Tuchel Sacking Despite Chelsea Success

    Sticking by the decision.
    Author:

    Paris Saint-Germain chief Leonardo has defended the sacking of Thomas Tuchel despite the success that the German has seen since taking over as Chelsea boss.

    He was dismissed on Christmas Eve last year before taking the role at Chelsea just a month later and went on to lift the Champions League in just a few months with the Blues.

    However, despite the success that Tuchel has seen since departing PSG, Leonardo believes he made the right decision.

    sipa_31826471

    Speaking at the Trento Football Festival as quoted by Le 10 Sport, Leonardo went into details over the dismissal. 

    He said: "Even though I think it was difficult, he came before me, with a way of working. Then it's a very complicated year, we were eliminated by (Manchester) United in the round of 16 when there was so much waiting.

    "He loses in the final of the Coupe de France, there is a complicated movement around him. It destabilises everything. Then comes back someone who was already there, who has a relationship with the president and the owners and decides to do things differently. It was difficult to establish anything between us.

    "I am sincere, between us: I think this stuff has been good for a year. It was an internal contrast that energised everyone. We reached the final of the Champions League, lost against Bayern. In the long term, it would have been difficult, it was towards the end of the contract, we decided earlier."

    sipa_35372855

    Tuchel will not be looking back at his departure with any regrets however, as he has frequently spoke positively about the support his is receiving at Chelsea.

    The German will be looking to add to his UEFA Champions League and Super Cup trophies by lifting the Premier League with the Blues this season as his side currently sit top of the table.

