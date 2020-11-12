SI.com
PSG Sporting Director Leonard: Letting Thiago Silva join Chelsea a mistake

Matt Debono

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director believes the French club could have made a mistake by letting Thiago Silva leave on a free transfer. 

The 36-year-old joined Chelsea on a free transfer this summer after eight seasons in France, following PSG's Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich in August. 

Silva has shone since arriving in west London, and bagged his first Premier League goal for the club in the 4-1 win against Sheffield United recently. 

The Brazilian's performances have been recognised after he was included among the nominees for October's Premier League Player of the Month award.

fbl-eng-pr-burnley-chelsea-4
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Although Silva wanted to remain at the Parc Des Princes, fresh terms weren't agreed and he subsequently signed for Chelsea shortly after his contract expired. 

Leonard has revealed that they could have made a mistake in letting Silva, and now Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani leave. 

“We spoke clearly with them. It was a moment where we could not give them exactly what they wanted," said Leonard. 

"It was a financial and generational problem. The decisions were difficult to take. Aside from that, we could have made a mistake.”

----------

