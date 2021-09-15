'The Team to Beat' - Mauricio Pochettino Makes Chelsea Admission

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has labeled Chelsea as 'the team to beat' this season in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the trophy last season and started this campaign with a 1-0 victory over Zenit in Group H.

Speaking at a press conference via ESPN, the former Spurs boss discussed Chelsea's chances of retaining the Champions League trophy this season.

"It's possible that Chelsea and ourselves are the two teams to beat on paper, looking at our squads, but Chelsea are the holders so they're the team to beat especially after strengthening their squad," he said.

"We're not a team yet." Pochettino continued. "We are a club that has recruited many players this summer. There are some big names but we have to turn into a team. We know that we'll be judged at the end of the season on our results.

"The pressure is there for all the clubs and we know that for a number of years, the Champions League is PSG's main objective."

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are amongst the favourites for European's top trophy this season.

The French side reached the semi-final stages last year, losing to Manchester City whilst Chelsea beat Real Madrid at the same stage to set up an all-English final.

Tuchel's side came out on top in said final, the German manager going one better than he had with PSG the season before and lifting the trophy despite the Blues' underdog status.

