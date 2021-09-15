'The Team to Beat' - Mauricio Pochettino Makes Chelsea Admission

September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

PSG Manager Mauricio Pochettino Makes Honest Chelsea Admission Following Champions League Opener

The team to beat.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has labeled Chelsea as 'the team to beat' this season in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the trophy last season and started this campaign with a 1-0 victory over Zenit in Group H.

Speaking at a press conference via ESPN, the former Spurs boss discussed Chelsea's chances of retaining the Champions League trophy this season.

sipa_33571918 (2)

"It's possible that Chelsea and ourselves are the two teams to beat on paper, looking at our squads, but Chelsea are the holders so they're the team to beat especially after strengthening their squad," he said.

"We're not a team yet." Pochettino continued. "We are a club that has recruited many players this summer. There are some big names but we have to turn into a team. We know that we'll be judged at the end of the season on our results. 

"The pressure is there for all the clubs and we know that for a number of years, the Champions League is PSG's main objective."

sipa_34587318

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are amongst the favourites for European's top trophy this season.

The French side reached the semi-final stages last year, losing to Manchester City whilst Chelsea beat Real Madrid at the same stage to set up an all-English final.

Tuchel's side came out on top in said final, the German manager going one better than he had with PSG the season before and lifting the trophy despite the Blues' underdog status.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34913813
Transfer News

Report: 'Not True' - Chelsea's Rumoured Swap Deal for Leroy Sane Rubbished

pjimage (25)
News

'Their Qualities, is Very Good' - Antonio Rudiger Heaps Praise on Timo Werner & Romelu Lukaku

sipa_35009468
News

'The Team to Beat' - Mauricio Pochettino Makes Chelsea Admission

sipa_34606451
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde Reamins 'Major Target' for Chelsea Despite Summer Setback

sipa_34757574
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Happy to Stay' at Chelsea if One Condition is Met

1006592969
News

Chelsea Need to Improve for Final Five Champions League Group Stage Games, Says Thomas Tuchel

1006593775
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Half-Time Message to Chelsea Squad vs Zenit St Petersburg

1006517656
News

'It's Why He's Here' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Goalscorer Romelu Lukaku After Zenit Win