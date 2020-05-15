Absolute Chelsea
Christian Pulisic reveals he should've taken injury problem more seriously

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has admitted he didn't take his injury as seriously as he should have, which has seen him sidelined since January. 

The 21-year-old joined the Blues last summer from Borussia Dortmund, and has had a successful debut season in England. 

Pulisic has made 16 appearances in the Premier League this term under Frank Lampard, scoring five and assisting twice - which includes his 'perfect hat-trick' against Burnley at Turf Moor back in October. 

burnley-fc-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (2)
Getty Images

But the American has struggled with injury since the turn of the year, which has seen him not feature since the draw on New Years Day against Brighton and Hove Albion. 

He has had a niggling issue to a tendon in his adductor and a setback in training in February has seen Pulisic have to wait on the sidelines to recover. 

Speaking to official Chelsea website, Pulisic admitted it's been frustrating after not taking the injury seriously enough initially.

"I didn’t take it as seriously as I think I should have," he said. "It was one of those you felt you could do a lot of things but you try to push it that one extra step and realise it’s not ready yet.

----------

MORE: Christian Pulisic will face competition at Chelsea next season with the arrival of Hakim Ziyech.

----------

"It was very tough and frustrating going through times like that. I underestimated it and tried to get back as soon as I could because I just wanted to play so bad."

But following the coronavirus pandemic putting the current season on hold, it has given Pulisic a chance to recover and regain fitness. 

"If anything, I’ve given myself a little more time to rest now and make sure that I’m 100 per cent fit. I’d say I’m fully recovered and ready to go as soon as we get back," Pulisic added on the impact of coronavirus.

----------

