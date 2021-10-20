Thomas Tuchel: Christian Pulisic Becoming Impatient as Chelsea Injury Return Nears

Thomas Tuchel has offered a glimpse of hope regarding Christian Pulisic's injury return but admitted the Chelsea star has become very impatient.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined for over a month with an ankle injury sustained on international duty with the USMNT at the beginning of September.

Pulisic was expected to be out for around 10 days, however as each game passed with the winger not involved, frustration has increased for all parties - player, manager and fans.

Pulisic has been ruled out of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Malmo, but Tuchel believes he is 'very, very close' to returning to selection.

However, the Chelsea boss has opened up on the American's frustrations at his time on the sidelines, revealing he is eager to return.

"He got injured during a match with the USA. It was a foul, a tough foul and he hurt his ankle. There is nothing to worry in terms of that we are hiding details. I cannot give you all the details because I am not a doctor," Tuchel told the media on Tuesday.

"He has setbacks from pain, not major injury or complication, just pain in the ankle that disturbs him. Once these players with quick movements like Christian feel this pain and aren't free in the movement, the recovery isn't happening so you have to start over again. Once the pain comes back you have to do a little pause then start all over again.

"Right now, we are very very close. He was so close to come to team training last week but had a setback with pain. Nothing serious but serious pain. From there on we go. He is very impatient, he does everything. We see him suffer in every meeting. He is really suffering, he wants to be on the pitch and help us. Unfortunately, the injury takes it's time."

