Pulisic: Chelsea Can Win Domestic Double After Champions League Triumph

Pulisic: Chelsea Can Win Domestic Double After European Triumph

The American wants to win it all.
Chelsea and America forward Christian Pulisic wants to challenge for the Premier League and FA Cup trophies next season, believing that the Blues can add to their European success.

The 22-year-old lifted his first trophy in Blue as the west London side sealed the Champions League last season.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Pulisic opened up on his ambitions to win more trophies with Chelsea.

Pulisic modelling the 2021/22 away kit

Pulisic modelling the 2021/22 away kit

Discussing the Champions League triumph, Pulisic said: “I don’t know if it’s totally sunk in yet, it was such an incredible achievement,

"It’s starting to hit us — it gives us a lot of confidence.”

When asked if Chelsea could push on for a domestic double in the 2021/22 season, the American said: “To be the champions of Europe, it wasn’t an easy journey. We’ve seen now that we can compete with those top teams, so there’s no reason why we shouldn’t feel that way.

“They (Manchester City) were one of the best teams last season and to beat them a few times gives us confidence. We have such a strong squad, so I would say anything’s possible.”

Pulisic is looking to impress Thomas Tuchel in pre-season, having previously worked with the German during his time with Borussia Dortmund and faces much competition in the forward area.

Hakim Ziyech has looked sharp so far in pre-season, with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount all set to return to pre-season training. Pulisic will have to impress to stand out and secure his place in Tuchel's plans.

