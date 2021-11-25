Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Christian Pulisic Makes Man United Admission Ahead of Premier League Clash

Author:

Christian Pulisic is expecting a tough match against Manchester United when Chelsea welcome them to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea are currently top of the league, leading the way on 29 points. They are 12 points clear of Manchester United, and could extend the gap to 15 with a win at the weekend,

Michael Carrick will take charge of the Red Devils after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ralf Rangnick has agreed to become their interim boss but due to work permit delays, he won't be in charge until after the Chelsea clash.

But despite Chelsea's impressive form this term, Pulisic is still expecting a difficult match.

“I think it'll be a tough game, regardless,” said Pulisic. “Obviously, they've been in a tough situation, but, regardless of who their coach is, we know what ability they have and what a strong team they are. It's going to be a tough match no matter what.”

Pulisic will be hoping to be handed another start after his goalscoring display against Leicester City, as well as his nod from the start in their 4-0 win over Juventus in midweek. 

He believes he is nearing a return to full fitness after a long period out with an ankle injury.

"It has been a long couple of months," said the winger. "It is tough to not be able to play, do what I love and help my team. I am thrilled to be back and it is great to be back within the team.

"I would say, as far as fitness, I am close to where I want to be but that I can still improve and that comes with minutes. I played it quite smart in how I came back with not too much too soon. It has been really good. I am happy with the way I feel right now."

