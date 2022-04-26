Christian Pulisic says Chelsea are taking the the final matches of the season game by game and is relishing the FA Cup final next month.

Chelsea have seven games left to play this season, six in the Premier League, and are nearing confirming their spot inside the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League.

It was boosted by their 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon, which Christian Pulisic came off the bench in the 76th minute and scored the winner in stoppage time, slotting Marcos Alonso's pull back past Lukasz Fabianski.

The 23-year-old ensured Chelsea went seven points clear of fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand also, leaving Thomas Tuchel's side needing only seven points to confirm their top four spot.

But Chelsea won't be thinking about the beach and post-season break until they have played their final games of the season, including the FA Cup final versus Liverpool on May 14 at Wembley.

"Yeah for sure (a lot to still play for)," admitted the winger post-West Ham win.

"We take it game by game, need to finish strong in the league to keep us in that top four. We're doing well. Obviously FA Cup final coming up, so a lot of big games left."



Chelsea will be eager to ensure they don't suffer from more Wembley heartbreak. They lost the Carabao Cup final in February to Liverpool on penalties, as well as losing the previous two FA Cup finals in the last two years.

