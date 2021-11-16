Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    UMSNT Boss Gregg Berhalter Offers Major Christian Pulisic Fitness Boost Ahead of Jamaica Clash

    Author:

    Christian Pulisic could make his first start since returning from an ankle injury when USMNT face Jamaica on Tuesday night.

    The 23-year-old has returned in recent weeks after being sidelined with an ankle injury sustained back in September. 

    Pulisic played 21 minutes against Mexico and scored within five minutes after coming on, tapping home a cross from close range.

    imago1008000223h

    In their second and final international game of the November World Cup qualification matches, the USMNT face Jamaica and Pulisic could start, boss Gregg Berhalter has confirmed.

    "We could have started him against Mexico, but we didn't want to start him against Mexico because we knew that he couldn't go the full 90. So it's going to be a similar type of question that we have to ask for this game.

    "If we do start him, how much time can he play and what does that look like for the game and getting the result of the game?

    imago1008000664h

    "For us, it's still up in the air, but what I'd say is that he's come along really well after the game. He trained yesterday and will be in full training today so we'll see."

    This is a major boost for both the USMNT and Chelsea as the American winger gets back to full fitness to play 90 minutes. 

    Upon his return to Chelsea, Pulisic will prepare for their Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday. But first, it's international duty as they look to qualify for next year's World Cup. 

    imago1008000223h
