December 2, 2021
Christian Pulisic Relishing Chelsea December Fixture Schedule After Ankle Injury Return

Author:

Christian Pulisic is excited to rack up a run of games for Chelsea after making his return from an ankle injury last month.

The 23-year-old made his long-awaited return to action last month at the start of November against Malmo following a seven week lay-off due to injury. 

Pulisic's injury problems have stemmed back to the first day of his arrival which has become a source of frustration for all concerned on a regular basis.

imago1008392752h

But the American has played in the last four Premier League games, starting and playing the whole 90 minutes against Watford on Wednesday night. 

He's back to full fitness ahead of a busy period coming up with eight games left to play in December.

Pulisic is ready and excited for the rest of the year as Chelsea look to stay at the top of the table.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Pulisic admitted: "Sometimes you're going to feel a bit of pain and that's just the way at the beginning but it's got to be something you can deal with, and when it's too much pain you have to let them know.

"Eventually I was able to make it back but it feels like a while so I'm definitely excited to get back into it."

imago1008392660h
